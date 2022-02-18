World

Canada trucker protests: Ottawa police launch operation to clear streets, arrest demonstrators

Ottawa police announced Friday that some protesters were being “arrested” during a crackdown on protesters against Canadian coronavirus restrictions.

“There is a huge police presence on Nicholas Street, with protesters being advised to leave immediately. Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested,” Ottawa police wrote on Twitter. “We urge the protesters to be peaceful and law abiding.”

An Ontario provincial police officer is blocking a road on Wellington Street as winter storm warnings are in effect, during a protest against the COVID-19 system in Ottawa on Friday.

An Ontario provincial police officer is blocking a road on Wellington Street as winter storm warnings are in effect, during a protest against the COVID-19 system in Ottawa on Friday.
(Canadian Press via Justin Tang / AP)

The police tweeted that they wanted to tell protesters “under provincial and federal law, if you do not stop more illegal activity and do not remove your car and / or property immediately from all illegal protest sites, you must face strict punishment.”

This is a developing story. Please look back for updates …

