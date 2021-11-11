Canada Turns Over Military Sexual Assault Cases to Civilian Courts

OTTAWA – Canada’s military will investigate sexual misconduct cases and turn them over to civilian police and courts, the country’s new defense minister announced Thursday.

The announcement comes from Anita Anand, a former law professor whose appointment as defense minister last week was widely seen as part of the government’s efforts to tackle the problem of sexual harassment in the military. This comes on the heels of a recommendation by a retired Canadian Supreme Court judge who was asked in April to review the military’s handling of sexual assault and sexual abuse cases.

The move comes amid a crisis in Canada’s armed forces.

Since February, 11 leaders in the top positions have been questioned, either expelled from their roles or forced to retire. Other senior military officials have been fired for mishandling investigations into sexual misconduct.

Current and former service women have spoken out about what is described as a military culture that enables and covers inappropriate sexual behavior of senior officers.