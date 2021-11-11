Canada Turns Over Military Sexual Assault Cases to Civilian Courts
OTTAWA – Canada’s military will investigate sexual misconduct cases and turn them over to civilian police and courts, the country’s new defense minister announced Thursday.
The announcement comes from Anita Anand, a former law professor whose appointment as defense minister last week was widely seen as part of the government’s efforts to tackle the problem of sexual harassment in the military. This comes on the heels of a recommendation by a retired Canadian Supreme Court judge who was asked in April to review the military’s handling of sexual assault and sexual abuse cases.
The move comes amid a crisis in Canada’s armed forces.
Since February, 11 leaders in the top positions have been questioned, either expelled from their roles or forced to retire. Other senior military officials have been fired for mishandling investigations into sexual misconduct.
Current and former service women have spoken out about what is described as a military culture that enables and covers inappropriate sexual behavior of senior officers.
Gen. Jonathan Vance, the former chief of staff of the Canadian Forces who retired in January, was charged in July with obstruction of justice by military police following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.
His successor, Adm. Art McDonald, was removed as he also became the subject of a sexual abuse investigation. The military police investigation eventually concluded that there was no evidence to pursue the court-martial, but the government did not reinstate him.
“They still don’t understand,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month about how the military handles sexual harassment and abuse.
In an interim assessment given to the previous defense minister last month, retired Supreme Court Justice Louis Arbor said he had already found “significant skepticism among stakeholders and, most importantly, survivors” about the independence and competence of military police. Special investigative service that detects serious crimes.
She called the notion “widespread” in the military and among the general public, and said it “created serious distrust in the military justice system, and especially in the investigation phase.”
Ms. Arbor, while completing her review, recommended that temporary investigations and cases be referred to the civilian police force, prosecutors, and courts.
Ms. Anand, Minister of Defense, Said on Twitter That she “fully accepts Madame Arbor’s recommendation.” She also posted a letter to Ms. Arbor. “Unprecedented scrutiny of the organization is underway,” Ms. Anand wrote, “indicating an equally unprecedented opportunity for meaningful change to build confidence.”
This is the first significant change in the policy directive to address sexual harassment since the military set aside nearly one billion Canadian dollars in 2019 to improve the complaints process and the government to deal with sexual harassment claims.
Stephanie von Hlatki, director of the Center for International and Defense Policy at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, said Ms. Anand’s decision would be welcomed by many current and former members of the armed forces, although it was not clear what the final solution would be. There will be a growing problem.
Professor Van Hlatki, who studies gender issues related to the military, said: “Since February, many observers, including surviving groups, have been getting a little impatient with the pace of change.”
Carrying out the switch, however, requires significant negotiations between the federal government and the provinces.
While all criminal laws relating to sexual misconduct fall under the purview of the federal government, the administration of justice is a provincial responsibility. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a federal force, has been widely criticized in the past for handling sexual assault and murder cases involving indigenous women.
Professor Van Hlatki said the civilian police force may not have enough “military literacy” to effectively handle investigations involving the armed forces.
Ms. Anand’s swift action comes in the face of efforts in the United States to improve how the military handles cases of sexual misconduct.
Last summer, President Biden said the military should investigate cases of sexual harassment and remove the case from the commander’s control, the first U.S. president to do so. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. A panel appointed by Austin III also recommended that independent judge attorneys currently assume the role of commanders.
But such a move would require congressional authorization, and there are differences in the House and Senate over certain aspects of the legislation required.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York who has championed such a change for nearly a decade, the pace at which the Pentagon wants to move forward – the panel has recommended years of simplification in new policies – and the House version are both disappointed. Legislation, which is far more limited than the scope it seeks to amend in its bill.
She and several other senators are co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to remove commanders from prosecution for all serious crimes, beyond sexual harassment, and delegate those powers to an independent military prosecutor.
It may take time until the end of the year to resolve the issue legally, and many commanders, especially in the Marines, remain resistant to change.
Reported by Ian Austen from Ottawa and Jennifer Steinhauer from Washington.
