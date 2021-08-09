Canada Wildfires: The Latest – The New York Times



In the Pacific Northwest, fires have become more widespread and frequent in recent years, threatening the lives and livelihoods of residents and disrupting a tourism industry that relies on clear skies and fresh air.

Local governments and Indigenous communities in fire-affected areas of British Columbia have issued evacuation alerts, asking residents to pack essential items, documents and souvenirs, to plan animal transportation from company and cattle and to have full tanks of fuel in their cars in case they are ordered to flee to safety.

About 32,500 properties are subject to evacuation alerts in British Columbia, the province said in a bulletin on Monday, while residents of more than 6,500 other properties have already been ordered to evacuate. The province currently has 273 active wildfires, the bulletin notes, out of a total of 1,445 since April that have burned more than 1.5 million acres.

The total number of forest fires in Canada this year has already exceeded the country’s 10-year average by at least 30 percent, with months remaining into the fire season, according to data released by Natural Resources Canada.

The forest fires that have ravaged parts of Canada and the United States in recent years may just be the beginning of the woes of those regions, according to a new United Nations scientific report. Extreme weather conditions seen around the world, including droughts, heat waves and floods, are likely to worsen for at least the next 30 years, according to the report, due to human-induced climate change.

Kim Connors, executive director of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, a coordinating authority for firefighting resources, said the country experienced a similar wildfire situation in 2017. But this year, did He says, the forest fires cover a huge area, all “west of the Great Lakes, which includes the province of Ontario, to the Pacific Ocean.

As a result, he said, authorities cannot free up resources to focus on major fires. The problem has been magnified by cuts in aid and resources from the United States, due to its own battle with wildfires, and countries like New Zealand and Australia, which have not been able to send crews due to pandemic travel restrictions.