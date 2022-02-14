Canada women’s ice hockey routs Swiss 10-3, advances to Olympic gold-medal game



It makes no difference to Marie-Philippe Pulin, who faces the Canadians for the Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey on Thursday.

Whether it’s another showdown against the United States or Finland, what matters to the Canadian captain is that his dynamic attacking side have made their way to the championship game with a 10-3 win over Switzerland on Monday.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

“We’ve been working for the moment. We’ve been working for four years,” Pauline said. “I think we deserve it.”

Pauline scored twice, and Canada exploded for five first-period goals in an Olympic-record span of 3:24 to continue steamrolling through a tournament where it scored 6-0 and outscored opponents 54-8.

Since the women’s hockey debut at the 1998 Nagano Games, Canadians have continued to race for their presence in every Olympic final and set up a potential showdown against the United States. The defending champions will play Finland in a rematch of their preliminary round-opening game in the other semifinal of the tournament later in the day.

“I haven’t thought about it yet,” said Pauline, referring to the sixth Olympic gold-medal meeting between Canada and the United States and the 3-2 shootout victory of the Americans at the 2018 Pyongyang Games. “We know there’s a reality. But any team would be a great team.”

It may not be out of the question for opponents that Canada has become the dominant team in the tournament as the women’s game raises the bar in a four-line, deep, relentlessly offensive style of offense. A single Olympic tournament record of 54 goals, although the mark of Canada’s 48 goals at the 2010 Vancouver Games came in just five games.

“I think we’re taking the game to new heights right now,” said Sarah Nurse, who had four assists. “We’re playing a hockey game that we’ve never seen before in our tournament. And so, in 5-10 years, other countries are going to play our style of play, and we’re going to push the envelope and make our sport better.”

Claire Thompson had one goal and two assists, Rebecca Johnston had three assists and Brian Jenner scored his 10th goal of the tournament, knocking out Switzerland 61-13 in a game.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Five goals in 3 1/2 minutes broke the previous record set by the Canadians in 2010, when they scored five goals in a 4-13 span of 13-1 victory over Sweden.

Thompson started the game at 7:16 when his shot from the high slot went just outside the left post. The first-time Olympian then Blair Turnbull’s goal took a great step to set Canada 3-0. Thompson drives a Swiss defender into the net and passes a no-look pass into the slot, where Turnbull enters it at once.

The barrage surprised Switzerland coach Colin Mueller on how quickly things unfolded.

“We only had blackouts for four minutes,” he said. “You can’t give them that speed because they smell like blood when they smell like sharks. And when they taste it, they go away.”

One consolation is how his team did not disappoint when they lost 12-1 to Canada in the opening match of the tournament. Lara Stalder and Alina Mueller reduced the lead to 5-2, with Pauline and Emily Clarke scoring 11 seconds apart to give Canada a 7-2 lead at 8:03.

The Swiss, taking part in their fifth Olympics, will play a bronze-medal match on Wednesday where they will have a second chance to win a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Andrea Brandley allowed four goals in 18 shots before being pulled. Saskia Mauer allowed six goals in 43 shots, ending the game. Ann-Renee Desbens made 10 saves for Canada.

A U.S. victory over Finland would take them to the sixth of seven Olympic gold medal showdowns among cross-border rivals. They were not seen in the championship game when they lost to Sweden in the semifinals at the 2006 Turin Games.

The Americans closed the preliminary round 4-2 to the Canadians. Canada scored three times in the second half at 5:25 to take a 2-1 deficit.

In contrast to the high-scoring Canadians, the U.S. broke its leg in a 5-2 win at the start of the tournament against Finland, fighting for a chance to finish the game without top-line center Brianna Decker.

The Americans efficiently entered the fifth day out of 10 teams in the tournament, scoring 24 goals in 292 shots. Their power play is in fourth place with five conversions out of 24 chances.

Note: Canada F. Melody Dowst assisted in his first game after suffering a head injury in the tournament-opener against Switzerland. … Nurse now has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists), the second highest in a single Olympic tournament. The 17-point record was set by Canada’s Hailey Wickenhaiser, who did so in five games in 2006. … Switzerland became the fourth opponent to score three or more goals against Canada at the Olympics and the first after 7 Canadians. -3 win against Finland at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.