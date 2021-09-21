Canada’s election: what we learned

Erin O’Toole, who had become Conservative leader just a year earlier, took the party in a new, more liberal direction to broaden its appeal. He rejected basic conservative positions at times, including opposing carbon taxes. And during the campaign, he reversed a much-publicized promise to repeal Mr Trudeau’s ban on 1,500 models of military-style assault rifles, with one condition.

His campaign was better organized and more disciplined than the one run by the party’s previous leader Andrew Scheer in 2019. Still it did not help.

On Tuesday morning Mr O’Toole devoted much of his concession speech to outlining how he would face the Liberals in the next election. But Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, told me that before that can happen, Mr. O’Toole must sell himself to his party.

“He couldn’t enter 905 in Ontario,” said Professor Bratt, referring to the area code for suburban Toronto. “As someone who rides in that area, he said he could win there.”