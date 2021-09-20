Canada’s election: what you need to know

Since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a snap election last month – two years ago – he has struggled to explain why he thinks it is necessary.

The last general election, in 2019, left his Liberal Party in a vulnerable position, able to govern only with the support of opposition MPs in parliament. This time, Mr Trudeau says, he needs a stronger mandate to get the pandemic under control and drive Canada toward economic recovery.

But his rivals have called the election power-grabbing and unnecessary, as Mr Trudeau has largely been able to implement his legislative agenda.

He also said that it was reckless to hold elections at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise and restrictions are being reimposed.