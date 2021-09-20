Canada’s election: what you need to know
Since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a snap election last month – two years ago – he has struggled to explain why he thinks it is necessary.
The last general election, in 2019, left his Liberal Party in a vulnerable position, able to govern only with the support of opposition MPs in parliament. This time, Mr Trudeau says, he needs a stronger mandate to get the pandemic under control and drive Canada toward economic recovery.
But his rivals have called the election power-grabbing and unnecessary, as Mr Trudeau has largely been able to implement his legislative agenda.
He also said that it was reckless to hold elections at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise and restrictions are being reimposed.
Still, Mr Trudeau is hoping that the 36-day campaign – the shortest election period allowed by law – pays off with a majority ousted from his party last time. The Liberals were advancing on election day in a statistical tie with their main rival, the Conservative Party, which was led by Erin O’Toole.
Why the election now?
During the short campaign, Mr Trudeau has argued that only a Liberal government with a majority can defeat the coronavirus and set the path for recovery. But other parties have backed his response to the pandemic, including his plans to purchase and distribute the vaccine and his popular economic aid program.
The public also accepted. Liberals’ positions rose in the polls and Mr. Trudeau’s personal approval rating soared. Most political analysts say they called the election to take advantage of that popularity, rather than risk an election two years from now, when memories have faded.
If this was the idea, it seems to have backfired. Trudeau and his party’s voter turnout figures have fallen since they announced the election.
On the campaign trail, his rivals have attacked his character (as he has throughout his political career), pointing to a series of moral missteps and accusing him of putting his interests above the nation’s. Put it.
Nonetheless, Mr Trudeau – a Canadian figure since his birth in 1971, when his father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, was prime minister – drew large crowds to his rallies, with people eager to take selfies with him.
How is COVID-19 affecting the election?
Canada has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, but in some areas, the delta version has outpaced case numbers and hospitals are close to capacity. The Western Province of Alberta, which had lifted its restrictions, reimposed most of them during the campaign. Public health leaders are now warning of a fourth wave.
Mr Trudeau supports vaccine mandates for travel and for federal employees as well as vaccine passports. Mr. O’Toole opposes them.
What other issues have come up?
Climate change: Ever since Mr Trudeau first took office in 2015, he has made climate change a top priority, introducing a national carbon tax, among other measures.
The Conservatives, who opposed such taxes for years, came into the campaign with their first ever carbon tax plan. Many analysts have described it as inadequate, but its existence has made it impossible for Trudeau to be portrayed as reluctant to take over the party altogether. Action on global warming.
gun control: At the start of the campaign, Mr. O’Toole promised to repeal the ban on 1,500 different models of military-style assault rifles. But it looked like he would quickly abandon that plan; Polling in Canada shows strong support for consistently tighter gun restrictions.
Economy: Canada has regained almost all the jobs it lost from the pandemic. Mr Trudeau’s spending on pandemic vaccines and economic support, however, has left large debts and losses. After criticizing those losses, Mr O’Toole unveiled similar spending plans. He also promised to balance the budget within 10 years, a time frame that most economists say is too far off to be credible.
The choice itself: In some ways, Mr Trudeau’s decision to hold elections during a pandemic has overshadowed other questions facing the country. During the recent French language debate of candidates, this topic came up 13 times.
How about foreign policy?
Even before this campaign, the Conservatives had consistently rebuked Mr Trudeau on China, arguing that he had been ineffective in dealing with Beijing.
The captivity of two Canadian businessmen from China – Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – has been a source of tension for nearly three years. It has been seen as retaliation for the Canadian detention of Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei, at the request of the United States.
After Mr O’Toole said in a debate that Mr Trudeau was not strict enough with China, the prime minister replied, “If you want to bring Michaels home, you don’t just throw tomatoes in the Pacific.”
Afghanistan has also been an issue. Mr Trudeau called the mid-term election at the end of the same week as Kabul was held by the Taliban. His opponents said that time interfered with Canada’s mission to rescue Afghan refugees and criticized the government for not acting first to help them.
Mr Trudeau’s former President Donald J. Relations with Trump were famously antagonistic. Mr Trump called them “very dishonest and weak” and imposed trade sanctions on Canada, arguing that its steel and aluminum exports were a threat to US national security. Relations between Canada and the United States have cooled since President Biden came to power, and the issue was rarely raised during the campaign.
Mr O’Toole has criticized the prime minister for Canada’s absence from a new security alliance between Canada, Britain and the United States that was part of a deal to sell nuclear submarines to Australia. Mr Trudeau has said that Canada is not in the market for nuclear submarines, and that the arrangement does not detract from existing alliances.
Are indigenous issues in play?
In the months before the election, Canadians were shocked by the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in former residential schools for Indigenous children. The discoveries renewed a national discussion about reconciliation with Canada’s indigenous communities, which has been one of Trudeau’s top priorities.
Jagmeet Singh of the left-of-centre New Democratic Party has accused Trudeau’s government of being too slow to deal with indigenous concerns, with a missed goal of bringing clean drinking water to all reserved communities within five years.
How soon can we know the result?
Elections will be held today in all 338 electoral districts in Canada, each of which is represented by a member of the House of Commons. The party that wins the most seats gets to form the government and make its leader the prime minister.
Canadians have 12 hours to vote. The final election closes in British Columbia at 7 p.m. Pacific time, or 10 p.m. Eastern. But Canadian elections are generally decided in the most populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec.
Canada still votes with paper ballots, and they must all be counted by hand before results are clear by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
