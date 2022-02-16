Canada’s House of Commons erupts after Trudeau accuses first Jewish woman MP of supporting swastikas



The Canadian House of Commons erupted in condemnation on Wednesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused a Jewish member of parliament of being a member of the opposition Conservative Party, saying “he stands with people wearing swastikas.”

Trudeau made the remarks in response to a grill by MP Melissa Lantsman during an exciting, sensitive question period, which occurs every sitting day in the Canadian House of Commons when lawmakers ask questions of government ministers, including the prime minister.

Lantsman, who became the first Jewish woman in the Canadian Parliament last October, read a 2015 quote from Trudeau when she said, “If Canadians are going to trust their government, their government must trust Canadians.”

Lantsman contrasts this sentiment with Trudeau by identifying members of the Freedom Convoy as “very often rogue, racist, misogynistic, science-denying, marginalized.” Lantesman asked, “When did the Prime Minister lose his way?”

“Members of the Conservative Party who can stand with those who wave the swastika can stand with those who have waved the Confederate flag,” Trudeau said in response. “We will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get their jobs, to get their lives back. These illegal protests must stop, and they will.”

The other side of the chamber exploded in response, prompting House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to block efforts to restore order. He advised everyone – “including the right Hon’ble Prime Minister” – to avoid “inflammatory” language in the House.

MP Dan Lloyd later lashed out at Trudeau for his remarks, saying, “Mr. Speaker, I have never seen such a shameful and disrespectful remark from this Prime Minister. My grandfather flew over 30 missions over Nazi Germany. My great-great-uncle’s body Is at the bottom of the channel.

“It is a shame for the prime minister to accuse a colleague in this house of standing with a swastika. I am giving the prime minister a chance. I urge him to apologize profusely for this shameful remark,” he added.

Trudeau rejected Lloyd’s apology three times, which Lloyd said “speaks too much.”

Lantesman later introduced a point of order demanding a personal apology from Trudeau.

“I am a strong Jewish woman and a member of this House and a descendant of the survivors of the Holocaust and… it has never been separated, and I have never felt inferior,” she said. “Except today, when the Prime Minister accused me of standing with Swastika. I think he apologizes to me. I apologize and I think he apologizes to all the members of this House.”

By the time Lantesman’s point of order was met with applause, Trudeau had already left the chamber.

Tensions flared in the lower house of the Canadian Parliament when Trudeau faced sharp criticism for calling for emergency legislation to block the trucker blockade and the Ottawa protests, which lasted 20 days. Trudeau has repeatedly called the protests against the vaccine mandate illegal.