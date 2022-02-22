Canada’s House of Commons votes to extend Trudeau’s emergency powers



The Canadian House of Commons voted Monday night to increase the emergency power from 185 to 151, prompting police to call for an end to any possible new blockade by protesters opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously said that power was still needed, although police had cleared trucks from Ottawa over the weekend and were able to end their blockade on the US-Canada border.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the protesters were “going for the blood of this nation, which is trade with the United States.”

Trudeau noted that there were some truckers just outside Ottawa who were planning more blockades or occupations. His public safety minister said an attempt was made to block a border crossing in British Columbia over the weekend.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), backed the emergency law, ensuring Trudeau had enough votes. Singh said he knew protesters were waiting in Ottawa and surrounding areas in the capital.

“They need to be cleared,” said Singh, who further added that convoys had been detained there.

“This is an attack on our democracy. It is a group of people who are very clearly associated with the extreme right. The organizers are clearly aiming to weaken democracy. This is something we cannot allow to continue,” Singh said.

There are several Canadian civil liberties groups Pronounced Against Trudeau, he called for emergency legislation to cut off funds for “Freedom Convoy” truckers, seize their bank accounts and crack down on protracted protests in Ottawa. The trucker protest from the Canadian capital has largely been cleared, but Trudeau has not yet relaxed the state of emergency.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the truckers’ protest did not meet the standards for the introduction of emergency legislation for Trudeau, which “exists for the Canadian government’s ability to protect Canada’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.” Actions that “cannot be dealt with effectively under any other Canadian law.”

