Canada’s Summer Stifled by Extreme Weather

It is mid-summer and since the start of the season the effects of extreme weather conditions in Western Canada have been relentless. Devastation in British Columbia and the Prairies, including raging wildfires and extreme drought, threaten lives and livelihoods.

In June, we covered the heatwave that ravaged the Pacific Northwest. Conditions exacerbated the wildfires that ravaged the interior of British Columbia and left the village of Lytton, the town with the hottest temperature on record in Canadian history, to ashes.

Recently updated figures from the BC coroner show the service responded to 569 sudden deaths – the cause of which has now been confirmed to be heat-related – between June 20 and July 29. Almost 80% of those people died in the last week of June, when Lytton broke her own heat record for three consecutive days.

Scientists are working to count the large number of wildlife deaths in British Columbia. But as extreme drought grips parts of the Prairies, Manitoba cattle ranchers are grappling with a different math: how long they can keep their cattle.