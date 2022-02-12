Canada’s women’s hockey reinvents itself after Olympic loss



The Canadians have just finished Sweden’s fast-paced work in the quarter-finals of the women’s Olympic hockey tournament, and yet coach Troy Ryan was unwilling to assess how influential his team could be.

Thursday may be a good time to ask, when the gold medal is awarded.

The Canadians are now considered favorites, raising the bar for the women’s game through a dynamic and relentless, four-line transition attack that surpassed the opponent by a combined 44-5 at the Beijing Games.

It will take a little longer to impress Ryan.

“Honestly, we keep things very simple in our minds,” Ryan said on Friday, following an 11-0 win over Sweden where Canada scored five goals in six shots in the second half at 7:25. “I don’t think we’re reinventing the wheel at all.”

Probably not.

But Canadians, in three-plus years under Ryan, are rediscovering themselves, following the lowest point in their proud history.

The recession began with the loss of a gold medal to arch-rivals the United States in the 2018 Winter Games, which ended Canada’s run for four Olympic championships. The following year, the Canadians failed to reach the final of the World Championships for the first time in the history of the tournament and settled for bronze.

The damage caused Ryan and his staff to transform both a stale team culture and style of play.

They made the game fun again, with a focus on speed and transition to increase crime and complement the power of Canada’s ultra-talented pool. And with that came the emphasis on not being afraid to make mistakes.

“We have to be right with our mistakes, because one of the things we talked about is how do you improve your game if you don’t make room for mistakes?” He said.

The change came at the World Championships in August, when Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory over the United States in the title game ended the Americans’ race to win five tournament titles.

Ryan’s strategy focuses on using Canadian play-making defenders to get out of the zone as soon as possible – taking turnover risk to keep opponents on their heels.

“I think we got a little robotic in the way we played,” said Natalie Spooner, who led the tournament with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists). “The faster we play on defense, the faster we puck out. Let’s play offense and do our job.”

Canada will face Switzerland and the United States will play Finland in the semifinals on Monday, beating the Czech Republic 4-1 in the quarter-finals. After Canada beat Switzerland 12-1 and the Americans beat Finland 5-2, both games are preliminary round rematch.

Finland beat Japan 7-1 on Saturday, adding three goals and two assists from Petra Niminen. In Switzerland’s 4-2 win over the Russian Olympic Committee, Alina Mারller converted Lara Stalder’s pass into a 2-on-1 break, scoring ahead with 2:37 left in regulation and then adding an empty net.

Swiss coach Colin Mueller has seen a significant jump in Canada’s game since the World Championships.

“It’s ridiculous. I think Canadians and the United States have stepped up their game, but for me right now, Canada, maybe even more,” Mueller said. “It’s a different animal than what I saw in August. And when I compare the world two years ago and three years ago and that 2019, it’s a different team.”

After four months of practice and game leadership, Canadians have dialed a notch that allows them to polish their chemistry.

Canada scored 44 goals in just 250 shots and led the tournament with the ability to convert 10 out of 20 chances. Canada’s 4-2 win over the United States last week in the Olympics coincided with the team scoring the most goals against its cross-border enemies.

Meanwhile, Canadian Brian Jenner and newcomer Sarah Filier equalized for the tournament lead at the 2010 Vancouver Games by scoring eight goals less than the Olympic record set by Canada’s Megan Augusta and Switzerland’s Stephanie Marty.

Forward Blair Turnbull said: “We have been able to score as many goals as we have and being able to score in different ways really gives us confidence. “Some of us must have played a little tighter game where we grabbed our sticks and kept thinking about mistakes. We did a big 180 as a program.”

The change came day and night for goalkeeper Anne-Rene Desbiens, who actually left the game of hockey after 2018 because he no longer enjoyed it. She joined Wisconsin to pursue her postgraduate degree in accounting, where she doubled as goalkeeper coach for the Desbian Badgers women’s team.

Coaching and changes in Canadian culture tempted him.

“I think you can see the result of all the smiles on the ice,” said Desbiens, who has allowed four goals in 97 shots in three games. “Troy has done a good job of creating a safe environment and ensuring that all players can play to the best of their ability and do not have to hold their sticks too tightly.”