Canadian authorities probe leaked messages of police allegedly celebrating injuring protestors



The Royal Canadian Mounted Police They said they were looking at leaked screenshots that showed Canadian authorities boasting of their brutal power over protesters against the Canadian coronavirus mandate.

“While protesters were listening to our jackboots on the ground,” a member of the RCMP Musical Ride complained. Musical ride Described as an RCMP group contributor “ Positive building front row police operation Relationships, supporting recruitment efforts, and promoting RCMP’s image in Canadian communities. ”

“Okay we can give free hugs and unicorn stickers,” the RCMP member said after receiving pushback for his “jackboot” comments.

Ontario police have launched an investigation into a woman who was trampled by a Watchdog Mounted Officer

The messages came from a group chat for the RCMP Musical Ride and were first reported by Rebel News on Saturday. A RCMP representative sent a statement to Gadget Clock Digital on Sunday stating that authorities were aware of the messages and were investigating.

“This component is not representative of those who have committed themselves to serving Canadians with integrity and professionalism,” the statement read.

“Don’t let them all out until the group has our turn next week,” a member of the RCMP Musical Ride said in a group chat with a picture of a beer, Rebel News reported.

According to the outlet, another member also boasted of “extraordinary” videos alleging that people were being trampled by a police officer on a horse in Ottawa.

“Just watched the horse video – it’s great,” complained the RCMP musical ride member.

“We should practice that strategy.”

A civil watchdog in Ontario announced Sunday that it was investigating reports of a 49-year-old woman being seriously injured after being trampled by a Toronto police officer on horseback in Ottawa.

A conversation took place on Friday, February 18, at approximately 5:14 a.m. between a Toronto Police Service officer and a 49-year-old woman on Rido Street and Mackenzie Avenue, “a read. Press release From the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Last Monday, it called for an emergency law that would give the Canadian government the power to ban public gatherings, restrict travel, and require businesses like Toe Company to comply with government demands.

Ottawa Police have announced As many as 191 people were arrested on Sunday afternoon and authorities have filed 369 complaints. About 100 cars and trucks were also pulled from the city.

Police threatened that those who brought a minor in place of protest could be fined up to $ 5,000 and may be given up to $ 5,000 and may be prison for five years. Personal or business bank accounts may also be subject to examination and prohibition, according to police.

John Brown and Tyler O’Neill of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.