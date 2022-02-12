Sports

Canadian boarder apologizes to Olympic teammate

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Canadian boarder apologizes to Olympic teammate
Written by admin
Canadian boarder apologizes to Olympic teammate

Canadian boarder apologizes to Olympic teammate

Slopstyle gold medalist Max Parrot said fellow Canadian snowboarder Mark McMurray apologized for saying Parrot had won only because of the questionable Olympic trial.

Parrot admitted to the Associated Press on Saturday that he failed to fully enforce a hold on the first jump of the sloppystyle course and said he was lucky the judges did not see it. He maintained that he still had the best run of the day and won his first Olympic gold.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

McMurray finished third, 2.43 points behind Parrot, so close that he would have won silver if the judges had jumped to miss Parrot. McMurray told CBC on Friday that he deserves to beat Parrot and Chinese silver medalist Su Eming.

“Of course it would have been nice to get a medal in a different shade. But I knew I was running the day and one of the best rounds of my life and the whole industry knows what happened – beautiful, pretty crazy,” McMurris said.

Parrot said there was no harsh feeling in McMurray’s comments.

“He actually came to me earlier today and he apologized for his non-sportsmanship,” Parrot said. “I told him no worries.”

McMurray declined to be interviewed Saturday.

Parrot and McMurray are preparing for another showdown on Monday, when qualifying for the Big Wind will begin. The event will be scored by the same nine-judge panel that was immediately criticized at Genting Snow Park on Monday when the broadcast replay clearly showed the parrot holding his knee instead of his board.

Silver medalist Su Iming of China embraces gold medalist Max Parrot of Canada during a medal ceremony at the Men's Snowboard Slopestyle event at the Winter Olympics on Monday, February 7, 2022 in Zhangjiako, China, left.

Silver medalist Su Iming of China embraces gold medalist Max Parrot of Canada during a medal ceremony at the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle event at the Winter Olympics on Monday, February 7, 2022 in Zhangjiako, China, left.
(AP Photo / Aaron Favilla)

READ Also  Olympic TV Schedule: What to Watch This Morning

The panel’s chief executive told the snowboarding website Whiteline that the judges did not provide replies or shots of some of the angles displayed on social media after the contest.

Parrot said a coordination of the judicial process is needed. He advised the judges to have more access to slow-motion replays and lamented that the time constraints created by the television broadcasts caused the panels to rush to a decision.

“They probably missed a lot of other riders’ runs that day as well,” Parrot said. “But you know, I realize I won, so the focus is on me.”

The parrot got his gold almost three years after defeating cancer, but the good-looking story quickly faded due to controversy over his first strategy.

The 27-year-old parrot said he had a hand on the board when he jumped, but it slipped. Instead of grabbing his knee, it falls into an error, such as taking an extra step, or falling into a gymnastic floor routine.

After the win, Parrot finds a replay of Sue and McMurray’s runs. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

“I didn’t make a mistake in five of the six features,” Parrot said. “And in one jump, I had a big mistake. And yes, I must say that not being able to hold on the whole time is a big mistake.

“But how do you compare it? One big mistake versus multiple, the smallest mistake in the most technical race? So it’s a judged game.”

#Canadian #boarder #apologizes #Olympic #teammate

READ Also  Werner annoyed after Germany concede later equaliser to Spain
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Chelsea sign 16-year-old goalkeeper Tlemcani from Paris

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment