Canadian boarder apologizes to Olympic teammate



Slopstyle gold medalist Max Parrot said fellow Canadian snowboarder Mark McMurray apologized for saying Parrot had won only because of the questionable Olympic trial.

Parrot admitted to the Associated Press on Saturday that he failed to fully enforce a hold on the first jump of the sloppystyle course and said he was lucky the judges did not see it. He maintained that he still had the best run of the day and won his first Olympic gold.

McMurray finished third, 2.43 points behind Parrot, so close that he would have won silver if the judges had jumped to miss Parrot. McMurray told CBC on Friday that he deserves to beat Parrot and Chinese silver medalist Su Eming.

“Of course it would have been nice to get a medal in a different shade. But I knew I was running the day and one of the best rounds of my life and the whole industry knows what happened – beautiful, pretty crazy,” McMurris said.

Parrot said there was no harsh feeling in McMurray’s comments.

“He actually came to me earlier today and he apologized for his non-sportsmanship,” Parrot said. “I told him no worries.”

McMurray declined to be interviewed Saturday.

Parrot and McMurray are preparing for another showdown on Monday, when qualifying for the Big Wind will begin. The event will be scored by the same nine-judge panel that was immediately criticized at Genting Snow Park on Monday when the broadcast replay clearly showed the parrot holding his knee instead of his board.

The panel’s chief executive told the snowboarding website Whiteline that the judges did not provide replies or shots of some of the angles displayed on social media after the contest.

Parrot said a coordination of the judicial process is needed. He advised the judges to have more access to slow-motion replays and lamented that the time constraints created by the television broadcasts caused the panels to rush to a decision.

“They probably missed a lot of other riders’ runs that day as well,” Parrot said. “But you know, I realize I won, so the focus is on me.”

The parrot got his gold almost three years after defeating cancer, but the good-looking story quickly faded due to controversy over his first strategy.

The 27-year-old parrot said he had a hand on the board when he jumped, but it slipped. Instead of grabbing his knee, it falls into an error, such as taking an extra step, or falling into a gymnastic floor routine.

After the win, Parrot finds a replay of Sue and McMurray’s runs. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

“I didn’t make a mistake in five of the six features,” Parrot said. “And in one jump, I had a big mistake. And yes, I must say that not being able to hold on the whole time is a big mistake.

“But how do you compare it? One big mistake versus multiple, the smallest mistake in the most technical race? So it’s a judged game.”