Canadian Border With United States Reopens, But Few Rush In

Crossing the Thousand Islands Bridge, Tim Guinnane, who drove from New Haven, Connecticut, with a kayak on the roof of his Toyota Prius and a bike in the back, said that once his car had done queue, it had taken him three hours to reach a border guard.

“It’s not like a violation of the Geneva Convention,” he said before entering the base of the tower to buy a bottle of water. “I just thought it would be more like an hour.”

Like several other travelers, he attributed the long wait to Americans who had not uploaded proof of vaccination and a recent negative coronavirus test on a Canadian government app. There were also travelers who simply had neither – and they were turned away.

Once at the border crossing, Mr Guinnane said, he was questioned by a border guard for about five minutes in a process that typically takes less than a minute.

The scene was similar to hundreds of miles west of the Rainbow International Bridge that connects Niagara Falls, Ontario, and Niagara Falls, New York, where there were long delays, but not a number exceptional vehicles. It is one of the few cross-border bridges to allow pedestrians, but even pedestrians had to wait 45 minutes to be allowed into Canada.