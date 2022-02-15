Canadian civil liberties groups respond to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Several Canadian civil liberties groups are speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he calls for emergency legislation to cut off funding for “freedom convoy” truckers who are protesting the trade route.

While some groups have approved the move, which has cut off funding from protesters, calling it “responsible” and “a good strategy,” others have condemned the move and described it as a slippery slope to government oversight, Reuters reported.

Ben Shapiro tears down Justin Trudeau for branding protesters “minorities”:

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the truckers’ protest did not meet the standards for the introduction of emergency legislation for Trudeau, which “exists for the Canadian government’s ability to protect Canada’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.” Actions that “cannot be dealt with effectively under any other Canadian law.”

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association added that the law was used in an indefinite manner “should not be normalized.”

“We recognize the gravity of the federal government’s decision to introduce emergency legislation. Calling on the federal government to show national leadership, we welcome it as a step to end the illegal blockade across the country and uphold the rule of law,” said Md.

Bill Maher on Canada’s Freedom Convoy

The federal government has not met the threshold required to enact emergency laws. This law creates a high and clear standard for good reason: the law allows the government to bypass general democratic processes. This value has not been met. 1/3 – Canadian Civil Liberties Association (ancancivlib) February 15, 2022

Governments regularly deal with difficult situations and use the powers vested in them by democratically elected representatives. Emergency laws should not be normalized. It threatens our democracy and civil liberties. #cdnpoli – Canadian Civil Liberties Association (ancancivlib) February 15, 2022

Laurie Williams, a professor of politics at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said the use of such legislation to prevent protests “could create more problems,” according to Reuters.

“There is a danger that this could create more problems, so we have to do it in cooperation with the prime ministers, and if they do not want help, the federal government has to step back. It is very targeted, very strategic and very restrained, because these are huge powers that are being implemented.” “According to the report,

Some other civil liberties experts are concerned that Trudeau’s decision could spark more protests or civil unrest.

The protests began two weeks ago when the Canadian government announced that Canadian truckers, or U.S. drivers immigrating to Canada, would have to show proof of vaccination.