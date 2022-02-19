Canadian clergy rebuke Trudeau for invoking Emergencies Act, other ‘tyrannical actions’



A team of Canadian pastors sent one Free letter Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was reprimanded for imposing emergency legislation to suppress the Freedom Convoy and for other actions he described as “oppressive.”

“We are writing to you as a representative pastor of the Christian congregation from all over the country and as a law-abiding citizen who respects the God-given role of civilian government and upholds the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom, which is the supreme law of our country.” , “Read Letter It was signed by 29 pastors and is open to other Canadians.

Vigilance planned at the Canadian Consulate in the United States to protest the imprisonment of the priest who preached the Independence Caravan

The clergy have condemned Trudeau for cracking down, explaining his repeated, sincere efforts to remedy their grievances by praying with governments at all levels for an “indefinite suspension of civil liberties, coercive orders and perpetual state interference in church life, liberty and worship.” Freedom convoy instead of listening to them. They insisted that members of the clergy were part of the caravan.

“The Ottawa protests have provided an excellent opportunity for your government to meet and speak with ordinary Canadians legally and peacefully to restore their constitutional rights,” they wrote.

“However, in response to their singing, prayers, dances, candy floss, bouncy castles, speeches on the Constitution and expressions of patriotic love for the country, your government has not only refused to meet with these citizens to hear their concerns, you have been humiliated, insulted and Lying has further divided a wounded and broken nation. “

The bomber struck shortly after noon in the Canadian House of Commons after Trudeau accused a Jewish lawmaker of backing Swastika.

The clergy rebuked Trudeau and his government for seemingly believing that they had the power to grant and remove arbitrary fundamental rights.

“Your government does not Payment People have the right to their physical integrity, the right to work or earn a living, the right to make decisions for their children or to be with their family or dead loved ones, the right to gather to worship and obey God, the right to travel on their own land or leave. Civil government exists to protect them Pre-political And fundamental freedoms, without giving them away and removing them so that it may work in God’s place. ”

Thousands of churches warn of ban on new Canadian ‘conversion therapy’

The clergy have condemned Trudeau in “potentially strong terms” for his “unprecedented” call for emergency legislation to end freedom convoy protests and blockades. “There is no national emergency and calling for the crushing of peaceful political dissent is an omnipresent act of repression that demonstrates weakness, not strength,” they said.

“These oppressive actions are bringing this government and people before God’s judgment, and we are deeply concerned that you do not realize the significance of God’s wrath on a rebellious and unjust nation,” they concluded.

The priests conclude by urging Trudeau to “repent for arrogance, rebellion against God, and perjury.”

“You have not shown fraternal care and love for these honest hardworking people who have peacefully tried to bring to their attention their most serious concerns,” they added.

On Friday, the video in the social media has been widely broadcasted that the police arrested the protesters in Ottawa in the Gear of the riots, threw tieragas and deployed officers with horses in the crowd.

Rev. was one of the signatories to the open letter. Tim Stephens, who was arrested twice in front of his family last year when his Fairview Baptist Church began to gather in Calgary. His second arrest, which occurred after he had gathered outside his church in a police helicopter, prompted Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., to send one. Letter The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has called on Canada to consider adding it to its watch list.

The pastoral letter was organized by Liberty Coalition Canada, a Christian activist organization that was also behind the initiative to urge Canadian and U.S. ministers to dedicate their sermons on January 16 to condemn Bill C-4. Canada’s new law carries a possible five-year prison sentence for counseling that does not confirm homosexuality and transgender identity.

An estimated 5,000 church members joined the protest, less than a week after the first convoy left Prince Rupert of British Columbia for Ottawa on 22 January.