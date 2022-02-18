Canadian Freedom Convoy organizer arrested in Ottawa



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

One of the main organizers of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protest has been arrested in Ottawa.

Chris Barbara’s arrest was announced during a debate in the Canadian Parliament on Thursday, CBC reported.

The barber, who is a senior convoy leader, is expected to face criminal charges, according to CBC. He had earlier said in a press release that politicians had refused to engage in “serious dialogue”.

“We understand your frustration and indeed there was another way to get our message across, but the responsibility for your inconvenience falls entirely on the shoulders of the politicians. [preferred] To slander and name us without engaging in respectable, serious conversations. “

This is a developing story.