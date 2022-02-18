World

Canadian Freedom Convoy organizer arrested in Ottawa

One of the main organizers of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protest has been arrested in Ottawa.

Chris Barbara’s arrest was announced during a debate in the Canadian Parliament on Thursday, CBC reported.

The barber, who is a senior convoy leader, is expected to face criminal charges, according to CBC. He had earlier said in a press release that politicians had refused to engage in “serious dialogue”.

“We understand your frustration and indeed there was another way to get our message across, but the responsibility for your inconvenience falls entirely on the shoulders of the politicians. [preferred] To slander and name us without engaging in respectable, serious conversations. “

At one point the truck blocked a section of Metcalf Street "Freedom caravan" Demonstration in downtown Ontario, Canada on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Trucks block a section of Metcalf Street during a “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ontario, Ontario, Canada on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
(David Kawai / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is a developing story.

