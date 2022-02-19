World

Canadian Freedom Convoy: Ottawa police address ongoing trucker protests, arrests of participants

Police are expected to address the public on Saturday about the ongoing Trucker Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, Canada.

The press conference comes amid mass arrests and fierce clashes between law enforcement and protesters, who have now grown in number to include not only Canadian truck drivers, but also members of the public and even Americans who have traveled to join the cause.

Canadian truckers protest in Ottawa from end of January COVID-19 The order was issued by the Prime Minister on Monday Justin Trudeau Introduced emergency law for the first time Canadian History

Ottawa The police More than 100 protesters have been arrested since Friday COVID-19 Vaccines and mask mandates in Canada that have been going on for weeks.

Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. “

“You must leave,” Ottawa police said Repeatedly said in the message Posted on their Twitter page in an attempt to disperse the protesters. “You must stop further illegal activity and immediately remove your car and / or property from all illegal protest sites. Anyone within the illegal protest site could be arrested.”

Lisa Bennatan of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


