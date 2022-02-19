Canadian ‘freedom convoy’ protesters clash with police in Ottawa; over 100 arrested



Ottawa police announced on Friday that they had arrested more than 100 protesters in Canada who had been protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine and the mask mandate for weeks.

Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. “

“You must leave,” Ottawa police said Repeatedly said in the message Posted on their Twitter page in an attempt to disperse the protesters. “You must stop further illegal activity and immediately remove your car and / or property from all illegal protest sites. Anyone within the illegal protest site could be arrested.”

Video And photos posted online show police on horseback plowing through a crowd of protesters, two of whom appear to have fallen.

Ottawa police said in a tweet on Friday that they had arrested a man for “intentionally harming a police service animal” in an attempt to “injure it” after throwing a bicycle at a horse’s foot.

“The protesters continued their aggressive behavior with the police line, mounting officers were sent to create a complex space between a growth or further injury, police line and protesters. It has been made for creating a safe distance,” Ottawa police said. Video footage of the incident has gone viral.

Later, as video of the incident spread online, Ottawa police doubled down, saying, “After the horses dispersed the crowd, we heard your concern for the people on the ground. Anyone who fell fell and got up. We don’t know for any injuries. A bicycle horse.” The side was thrown further down and the horse was thrown. The horse was unharmed. “

In another tweet on Friday, police said “no one was seriously injured or killed in today’s police action.”

On Saturday morning, Global National Reporter Shawn O’Shea, who has been providing regular on-the-ground coverage of the protests since the beginning of this month, said “all protests, including trucks parked in downtown Ottawa,” went on overnight. “

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a national public emergency earlier this week and called for an emergency law in Canada to cut off funding for a convoy of truckers called the “Freedom Convoy.”

Conservative members of the Canadian government have backed down from the order. MP Leslie Lewis called the order “aggressive and unnecessary” in a statement on Friday and said she would vote against it if parliament resumed.

“It doesn’t matter if you oppose the protest or support the independence convoy – if you look at what is happening, one thing should be painfully clear: not a single action is being taken by the police today. Emergency law could not have been enforced,” he said. Said.

Lewis added that Trudeau’s order was “about just one thing: Justin Trudeau wants to attack financially and silence people who hate him for disagreeing with him.”

“The whole situation started when he refused to use common sense and cancel orders for cross-border vaccines for truckers,” Lewis said. “Instead, he continues to nail, divide and stigmatize Canadians.”

On Friday, Trudeau said protesters “illegal blockades and occupations have threatened businesses, endangered jobs and now disrupted communities for three weeks.”

“This week, our government introduced emergency legislation to restore order and protect Canadians as the situation develops,” he said in a tweet. “We will continue to make sure that the municipal, provincial and federal authorities have the resources they need and will do whatever is necessary to keep the people safe and control the situation – and we will ensure that your rights and freedoms are protected. That is our highest priority.”

Protests have created shortages of auto parts, forcing General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Honda to shut down or cancel shifts. They can also cause more supply chain problems.

Emily Janotti and Brie Stimson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.