Canadian Meng deal includes: ‘What about two Michaels?’
While Meng Wanzhou is considering flying to independence for his home country, China, many Canadians on Friday condemned the continued imprisonment of two Canadians, known across the country as “two Michaels.”
Others expressed hope that Ms Meng’s release could pave the way for her liberation.
Former diplomats and businessmen, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested by many in retaliation for Ms Meng’s detention, have become strong symbols of China’s repression in Canada. They spent more than 1,000 days behind bars, deprived of sunlight, interrogated and unable to see their families.
At the Vancouver courthouse, where Ms Meng was discharged on Friday afternoon, a crowd of at least 100 people gathered outside the courtroom, many of them shouting at protesters saying she was guilty.
Ms. Meng did not respond when someone shouted, “What about two Michaels?”
Canada’s Justice Department issued a statement saying that Meng Wanzhou is free to leave Canada.
“Canada is a land of law. Meng Wanzhou was given the right to a fair process before the courts in accordance with Canadian law,” it said. “It speaks to the independence of the Canadian judicial system.”
Some suggested the deal could pave the way for better ties between Canada and China after prolonged acrimony.
“Today’s developments may mark a new phase in strained relations between the Canadian and Chinese governments,” wrote national broadcaster CBC.
Former Canadian diplomat Colin Robertson told CBC that talks between Washington and Beijing will now likely focus on freeing the two Canadians.
“You’ll get a petition by Meng Wanzhou and then at some later date we’ll send the two Michaels back to Canada,” he told CBC’s “Early Edition.” “But I don’t expect it to follow in a few days.”
#Canadian #Meng #deal #includes #Michaels
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.