While Meng Wanzhou is considering flying to independence for his home country, China, many Canadians on Friday condemned the continued imprisonment of two Canadians, known across the country as “two Michaels.”

Others expressed hope that Ms Meng’s release could pave the way for her liberation.

Former diplomats and businessmen, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested by many in retaliation for Ms Meng’s detention, have become strong symbols of China’s repression in Canada. They spent more than 1,000 days behind bars, deprived of sunlight, interrogated and unable to see their families.

At the Vancouver courthouse, where Ms Meng was discharged on Friday afternoon, a crowd of at least 100 people gathered outside the courtroom, many of them shouting at protesters saying she was guilty.

Ms. Meng did not respond when someone shouted, “What about two Michaels?”

Canada’s Justice Department issued a statement saying that Meng Wanzhou is free to leave Canada.