Canadian Military Veterans Fill Void to Help Afghans Who Worked With Them

OTTAWA – Frustrated by Canada’s lack of action to resettle Afghans who worked for the Canadian government in Afghanistan, some Canadian military veterans are using their own money, time and connections to bring them to safer parts of the country. ‘Afghanistan.

As Western troops retreat from Afghanistan and the Taliban tighten their grip, around 100 Afghans who once worked for Canada and their families now face the threat of retaliation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino have repeatedly promised that a plan will be announced soon.

After Canada’s combat mission in Kandahar ended in 2011, the government offered a program that allowed 800 Afghans, mostly interpreters and their families, to settle in Canada. But several veterans continue to criticize the program for excluding people who have worked in other roles or who have worked for government contractors. And in some cases, even the interpreters have been refused relocation for seemingly minor reasons.

Now Canadian veterans are calling on the Government of Canada to follow the lead of Britain, which began to speed up the relocation of its Afghan staff in late May, by proposing a new program to relocate its own alumni. workers as quickly as possible.