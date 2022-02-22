World

Canadian MP claims ‘honk honk’ is code for ‘heil Hitler’

Canadian Liberal MP Ya’ra Sax said on Monday that the onmatopoia “Hong Kong” was a coded message meaning “Hitler”.

Sax testified before parliament on Monday, in which he lamented the government’s inaction on the issue of truckers.

“How many guns should be confiscated?” Saks asked from his stage. “How much vitriol do we need to see in ‘Hunk Hok’ – which is an acronym for ‘Hill Hitler’ – do we need to watch on social media?”

“Hong Kong” has become an unofficial slogan of the Independence Convoy – a reference to protesters using horns and harassing residents and government officials until the epidemic is revoked.

Sachs claims that Unmatopoia was an “abbreviated form” of “Hill Hitler”, a phrase historically used by neo-Nazis as a declaration of support for white supremacy. It is possible that Saks misspoke – abbreviated form of a phrase by the first letter of the word.

Sachs has accused him on social media of creating speculative links between “Hank Hank” and “Hill Hitler”.

However, on social media on the same day Sake doubled his speech.

“Those who think ‘Hong Hong’ is some innocent joke. I’ll leave it here,” Sax wrote on Monday.

Sax has linked “Antifascist” and “organizer” Gwen Snyder’s post as the source of his claim. Snyder had previously claimed that “Hong Kong” was intended to mask the term “Hill Hitler”, sometimes abbreviated as “HH”.

Snyder claimed that the phrase was clearly chosen as a white hegemonic symbol. He offered a screenshot of a 4chan post without context as evidence.

“‘Hank Hank’ is associated with Hankar,” said Cinder SaysRainbow Wig mentions a picture of Internet meme Pepe the Frog.


