Canadian MP says Trudeau creating two Canadas after emergency order extension despite no protests

Canadians are conservative Members of parliament are outraged that their government has passed an unprecedented emergency law, with one lawmaker describing the country as further divided into “two Canadians”.

“I believe history will judge this government and this Prime Minister very harshly. I think he, instead of engaging in dialogue and showing leadership, he hammered on peaceful protesters who came here sincerely to protest his government’s move, not the government,” the British said. Conservative MP serving Colombia Kerry-Lin Findley told Gadget Clock Digital in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Emergency legislation last week called for the government to suspend public gatherings, restrict travel and require businesses – such as tow companies – to act on government demands.

On Monday night, the Canadian House of Commons voted 185 to 151 in favor of raising the emergency power, prompting a swift response from conservative leaders who noted that protesters had already been cleared from various border crossings in Ottawa and the United States.

“Today, when the Prime Minister announced that the roads in Ottawa have been cleared, the trucks have gone and the border has been reopened, the Liberals and the NDP have voted to extend the Emergency Law. Conservative leader Candice Bergen said in a statement.

Findley said coronavirus lockdowns in the country have “put a terrible strain on our economy and our people.”

Trudeau argued that the protesters had closed the main trade corridors and caused further damage to the country’s economy, but Findley argued that a barricade “barricaded for a few days” was not a valid order.

“It does not meet the threshold. It is an extraordinary law, which should be used only in the most extraordinary circumstances. That is why it has not been used before,” he said.

To Findley, Canada is now divided, with the Trudeau government and its supporters on the one hand, and the “working people” on the other, whom he called “see Canada united and proud.”

“They accept the sacrifice. They did it without. They suffer financially, physically and in their mental health condition with lockdowns and restrictions. But they still strongly want patriotism and a bright future,” he said of working people who have protested.

Trudeau condemned the protesters for using “hate speech” and “Nazi symbolism, racist imagery”, but did not allow open dialogue. Coronavirus Restrictions And the vaccine mandate that people are protesting against.

“Our Prime Minister, instead of saying that, you expect from any good leader – ‘Well, let’s have a dialogue on this. Let’s talk about it. Let’s talk about it.’ He called them “misogynists and racists” and said they had “unacceptable views.”

Trudeau, however, has previously backed other protests, including the Black Lives Matter in 2020 And kneel in support of the movement . Findley said he did not call for an unprecedented emergency order for the protests because of his political views.

But for current protesters, “he took the most extreme steps to isolate them first and then shut them down. And the mainstream media continues to describe him.”

He argued that the Trudeau government viewed the protesters as “other” class of Canadians, adding that the government now equates the people with “anti-government, anti-government”.

Findley said this was the first time he had felt “uncomfortable” in his home country, explaining that he would have to show his ID to leave his apartment and go to his office amid police patrolling the riot gear in Ottawa.

“This government has a lot to answer for. People don’t believe it. It’s that simple. And it’s just going to be more so that the heavier they are, the more they carry on these lockdowns,” he said.

When asked what the coming months would look like, Findley said “punitive.” He pointed to the Ottawa police chief who promised to “find people and punish them financially and file further charges,” and “hacked” the donor list for the Freedom Convoy, which he described as “spelling problems for the common man.” The coming weeks and months.

After Monday’s vote to extend the emergency law, Conservative leader Bergen submitted a proposal to repeal the measure. Twenty members of parliament have signed the resolution, which will be taken up for debate next week.