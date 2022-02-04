Canadian MP slams Trudeau for ‘blackface’ while accusing ‘patriotic’ Freedom Convoy of racism



A Conservative Canadian member of parliament called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize to the protesters he accused of spreading “hateful rhetoric,” and also issued a reminder to the House of Commons that Trudeau wore “blackface more times than he can remember.”

“I do get very defensive of Canadians who are outside today. Patriotic, peace-loving Canadians who are called misogynist and racist by the prime minister,” Conservative Member of Parliament Candice Bergen said in the House of Commons on Monday.

“So again, I will ask the prime minister, who may I remind this House, wore blackface on more times than he can remember. Apologize to the peace loving, patriotic Canadians who are outside right now,” Bergen continued.

Trudeau faced controversy in 2019 when photos surfaced of him wearing blackface in 2001. The prime minister said in an interview after the fact that he could not give a definitive number on how many times he had worn blackface.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau addressed the nation and accused the truckers and other protesters of spreading the vaccine mandate of “hateful rhetoric,” expressing “violence toward fellow citizens” and being “an insult to memory and truth.”

Trudeau also slammed the convoy last week as being composed of a “small fringe minority” of people who hold “unacceptable views.”

The protests, which have seen thousands of people on the streets of Ottawa, have been overwhelmingly peaceful, according to local news reports and videos of the scenes out of Ottawa.

Police in Ottawa, however, did say they are investigating possible criminal charges After protesters allegedly urinated on the National War Memorial, and used the statue of Canadian athlete Terry Fox to display a sign reading, “Mandate Freedom.”

