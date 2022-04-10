Canadian pastor who was jailed for 51 days after speaking to trucker convoy alleges mistreatment in prison



A Polish-Canadian priest who was jailed for 51 days after addressing truckers at the US-Canada border in Alberta Coutts told Gadget Clock Digital that he had complained of his abuse in prison.

Arthur Pavlovsky, priest at the Cave of Adullam Congregation in Calgary, spoke of the opportunity to attend to fellow prisoners and called on Alberta to do more to rehabilitate the prisoners.

‘Hold the line’

On February 7, Pavlovsky was arrested for the fifth time since the outbreak of the epidemic when he gave a speech to a trucker convoy whose members asked him to speak to their group and run a church service on the Alberta border with Montana. Truckers were protesting a Canadian order that forced truck drivers across the U.S. border to be vaccinated.

Pavlovsky has been a prominent figure since its inception International title During an Easter service in April 2021, he drove armed police out of his sanctuary when they tried to visit it. COVID-19 Consent

After disobeying a court order and continuing church services, the pastor repeatedly suffered dramatic arrests, including in the middle of a busy Calgary highway and Tarmac Calgary International Airport.

A 20 minute time Speech To the truckers on February 3, Pavlovsky called on them to “hold the line” against the government’s excesses without resorting to violence. He also advised against plans to travel to their provincial capital, Edmonton, for fear they would face an official crackdown in Ottawa.

Pavlovsky described to them the parallels he saw between the independence convoy and Poland’s solidarity movement in the 1980s, which eventually led to the liberation of his homeland, despite resistance from his communist government.

Before Calgary police arrested him at his home, Pavlovsky was planning to return to the blockade to talk to them again and run another church service.

Crown prosecutors argued in court that there was an allegation that Pavlovsky issued a “public threat of violence.” Echoed By Alberta Premier Jason Kenny. According to Video In his remarks, the priest repeatedly told truckers not to resort to violence during their protests.

‘The Most Horrible Time’

Pavlovsky was taken to the Calgary Remand Center, where he complained that he had been mistreated. He said he was kept in a small metal cage for some time, not watered all day and deprived of both his glasses and a Bible for several days. He claimed that he had been repeatedly strip-searched, had spent many hours in solitary confinement and had slept in cold concrete.

Some prison guards were respectful and even told him they believed he was a political prisoner, but he said others showed cruelty. Protests erupted outside the prison for more than 40 days, which he said prompted the prison administration to put all of them under lockdown and punish other detainees on its behalf.

“I was punished for the whole prison,” he said. “And then they paraded me in front of the prisoners and said, ‘That guy. You’re being punished for that. So if you have a chance to do something, that villain, that guy.’

“And I think it was the scariest time,” he added.

“I was told by the prisoners, and they were willing to testify, that different people from the administration came to them – and the guards bribed them with various incentives to beat me,” he said, describing what his cell door would look like. Sometimes keep open, which frightens him.

Pavlovsky said he had received favors from his fellow prisoners, although many of them sought him for spiritual support after recognizing him as a priest who was constantly arrested. Her unit, where there were about 20 men, began to gather with her for a Bible study. He said several people had converted to Christianity.

Shortly before his release on bail, Pavlovsky was transferred to the Edmonton Remand Center, Canada’s largest prison. There he was placed in a psychiatric ward, where he shared a cell with a paranoid schizophrenic who told him he had killed his own brother with a knife.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, please. When I’m asleep, please protect me,'” Paolowski said.

“But you know, I was able to serve him and pray for him,” he described his cellmate.

When an Alberta Health Services (AHS) employee examined him and asked why he was being kept in a mental ward even though he had not been diagnosed with a mental illness, Pavlovsky said he had no answer.

He said that only the love of God and his family kept him during his imprisonment. When he was finally given a Bible and glasses to read it, he said that he started each day with personal devotion, which made him realize that “my suffering is far less than what Jesus gave or what other people gave.”

“So that’s what kept me going every day,” he said.

‘No hope’

Pavlovsky, who was eventually transferred to the Calgary Remand Center, said he received the most general message of frustration from the prisoners he advised.

“There is no hope,” he said of their situation. “There’s no hope in prison. They don’t give you hope. That’s why those guys go back to drugs, go back to business, do bad things and talk about their crime, because no one is breaking out of their past lives. So no wonder when they Comes out, goes to the things they know.

“I told them I didn’t want to hear about it. You didn’t want to talk about what you did. You did terrible things. We all did terrible things. Now let’s see what God wants to do.”

Remembering that when a prisoner asked someone who killed someone if God could forgive the murderers, Pavlovsky said he told him, “God will forgive you if you really repent of what you did, but you go back.” You can’t and you can’t do bad things. “

“So she was actually crying when I prayed for her,” he said.

During an hour-long video interview with Canadian Outlet Rebel News, Pavlovsky wept as he remembered his fellow prisoners and how they had told him not to leave the day of his release.

According to the Edmonton Journal, Alberta’s correctional facilities have faced allegations of abuse in the past.

“We need a reform of the pension system, because the judiciary is not right,” Pavlovsky told Gadget Clock.

The provincial remand center, where the trial of detainees is pending, is under the jurisdiction of Alberta’s Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Sandro, who previously served as provincial health minister until 2021.

You don’t want to talk about what you did. You have done terrible things. We have all done terrible things. Now let’s see what God wants to do. – Pastor Arthur Pavlovsky to his fellow prisoners

Gadget Clock arrived at the Calgary Remand Center to comment on Pavlovsky’s allegations and was sent to Shandro’s office.

A spokesman for Shandro’s office told Gadget Clock that “the safety and security of staff, detainees and visitors is a priority for Alberta Justice and Solicitor General.” “If a person has concerns about their accommodation or treatment while in custody, they may lodge a written complaint with the Correctional Facilities Director.

“Information on current or former detainees in provincial correctional facilities is protected by privacy law. We are therefore unable to disclose personal or health-related information,” the spokesman added.

‘God Moves Things’

Pavlovsky was granted bail by a Court of Queens bench judge, Gillian Kendall, after reviewing his case earlier this month, but will have to pay $ 25,000 bail and $ 10,000 bail from his wife, as well as $ 2,000 from his son.

He is under house arrest and under curfew from 6pm to 6am and can leave his residence only to conduct worship services or in case of medical emergency. He does not have to take part in any protests. He is still facing multiple charges related to keeping his church open during the epidemic.

Paolowski, who grew up in communist Poland and has been warning of growing oppression in Canada for 17 years, lamented that “Canada is going from bad to worse,” but hoped that in recent months Canadian authorities had lifted the veil. Her situation provoked protests at Canadian consulates across the United States and forced thousands to sign a letter to Congress calling for a resolution condemning her treatment.

In March, the Ohio State Legislature passed a resolution calling on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to add Canada to its special watch list on how clergy are treated in the country, echoing a similar call by Sen. Josh. Howley, R-Mo.

Churches have been confronted across Canada Imprisoned priest Locked facility, Strict fines And the constant interference of government officials.

“It seems that the villains, the oppressors, the dictators are not stopping,” Pavlovsky said. “And I think God wants it to be revealed. So people like that will never stop. They need to be revealed.”

“They keep doing bad things, they keep revealing themselves, and God keeps revealing them,” he continued. “And I just pray that God is judging in the Canadian process and revealing to those people who they really are, God will save his church and his people.

“And although the last two months have been extremely difficult for me, physically, emotionally and spiritually, he has kept me alive. And thank God they couldn’t hurt me more than they hurt me, so I can. Really behind closed doors. A taste of what’s happening where no one is really looking.

“So I think God is revealing, God is judging, God is moving things,” he continued, adding that “God is looking for people who will be brave enough to do the right thing.”