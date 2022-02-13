World

Canadian police begin arresting protesters blocking US-Canada bridge

Police in Canada have begun arresting protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Canada to Detroit.

Windsor police tweeted Sunday morning, “Enforcement action continues in the protest area and arrests are being made. Vehicles are being pulled. Please avoid the area.”

“A 27-year-old man was arrested at the Huron Church Rd in Milan St. for a criminal offense related to the protest. Officers will intervene if necessary to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order.” Windsor police tweeted late Saturday night.

A Canadian judge was arrested on Friday after protesters stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Windsor police said Sunday morning they were adopting a “Zero Tolerance” policy towards “illegal activity”.

Before the entry of the police, only two pickup trucks and less than a dozen protesters blocked the road. Later, police barricades remain and it is not immediately clear when the bridge will be opened.

Canadian truckers block busiest border crossings in North America, back up Detroit roads

The Ambassador Bridge, North America’s busiest border crossing, was closed last week as Canadian truckers arrived at the Detroit-Windsor border in protest of their country’s vaccine mandate. The backups in the Detroit area and in Canada have resulted in protests.

Protests also continued this weekend in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, where more than 4,000 protesters were on the scene. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Ottawa Police Service have joined forces to form a command center “to respond to the current situation in our city.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


