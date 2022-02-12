World

Canadian trucker protest on Ambassador Bridge ending as police follow through on emergency order

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Saturday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday declared a state of emergency in Ottawa, Ontario, in response to ongoing blockades on the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, and coronavirus restrictions.

The Windsor Police Department tweeted Saturday morning, “Windsor Police and its policing partners have begun enforcement near and around Ambassador Bridge.” “We urge all protesters to act in a lawful and peaceful manner. Passengers are being asked to avoid areas affected by the protests at this time.”

A supporter waves the Canadian flag over a hockey stick as police officers ban their protest, which blocked traffic across Ambassador Bridge on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Windsor, Ant., By protesters against the COVID-19 ban. Canadian Press / Nathan Dennett

Dozens of police in yellow safety uniforms stormed the Ambassador Bridge on Saturday to make sure truckers left the area after Ford’s announcement.

Canadian Truckers: Police block Ambassador Bridge over protesters: Live Update

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Windsor police said enforcement measures were continuing and that “individuals located within the protest area will be arrested.”

“People are being advised to evacuate the area immediately,” the department tweeted.

A protesters shouted to the police officers when the protesters are preparing to move before the police sanctions against their protests, which closed the movement across the ambassador bridge by protesters against Windsor-19 restrictions on Windsor, Worth, Saturday, February 12, Covid-19 restrictions. . 2022. Canadian Press / Nathan Dennett

Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. ” Journalists also noted that police had brought in several armored vehicles and that law enforcement had set up a blockade.

One protester told FOX 2 Detroit that some protesters were “staying” for their rights.[W]I’m not leaving after that. “

“We went around and handed ourselves over to the police. We said there was no way anyone could be violent,” he said.

Another protester told the outlet: “It will be peaceful. We are Canadians, we are not going to fight the police.”

A pro-American flag bearer cries as police officers issue a curfew against their protest, which saw rebels blocking traffic across the Ambassador Bridge over the COVID-19 ban, Windsor, Onte, Saturday, February 12, 2022. Canadian Press / Nathan Dennett

Protesters marched on the bridge from Friday evening to Saturday morning, CBC News reported.

“Do you think I care? Do you think I care about fines?” One protester said, according to the outlet. “Am I going to pay the fine? No. Do you think I care about their order? No. It needs to end.”

Windsor, Ontario Mayor Drew Dilkens said in a statement Friday that he was “disappointed” that protesters had sought a ban on “illegal possession” of the Ambassador Bridge.

“I am hopeful that the current blockade will be resolved peacefully and through negotiations,” he said. “Local, regional and national law enforcement will co-operate and coordinate how to best respond to this legal ruling and seek the reopening of the Ambassador Bridge. No operational details will be disclosed to ensure the safety and security of all involved.”

Protesters and supporters blockade the flow of commercial vehicles across the bridge from Detroit to Canada on February 10, 2022 in Windsor, Canada, at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge. (Photo by Cole Burston / Getty Images)

Police in Canada’s capital, where protests have been done for several weeks, they said that protesters should move in midnight or face arrest and finishes.

Protesters block two more international border crossings in Manitoba.

Protests have created shortages of auto parts, forcing General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Honda to shut down or cancel shifts. They can also cause more supply chain problems.

Emily Janotti and Brie Stimson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

