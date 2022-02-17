Canadian truckers get support from their American ‘big-rig’ brothers



The Canadian truckers who are stationed at the US-Canada border – both physically and philosophically – have the enthusiastic support of some big-rig riders here in our country, even the police.

Long-distance and short-distance trucks plying the cities and towns of both countries perform an “sometimes dangerous, often difficult” task. They deserve everyone’s respect, employees of the two trucking companies told Gadget Clock Digital in a separate phone interview this week.

John Brubecker, 62, of Hampton, Iowa, is a transportation supervisor for a Tennessee-based trucking company. A father and grandfather, Brubecker worked behind the wheel of a large rig for more than a decade before moving into a supervisory role.

He said in a phone interview with Gadget Clock Digital that “it is completely wrong for Canadian leaders to use emergency power to influence these truckers.” “It shows no respect for the huge role of truckers in the economy – and it is authoritarian.”

Brubecker says Canadian truckers have caught the world’s attention through their blockade.

“You have to be smart enough to do this,” he said.

Protests on the Ottawa border began several weeks ago when truckers decided to take a stand and oppose Canada’s new rules, requiring them to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

If truck drivers are not vaccinated against COVID-19, they will face two weeks of quarantine – a move that also affects their livelihood and economic supply chain.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an emergency law in the country, a rare move that would give the government the power to temporarily address border blockades, with stricter legal and financial measures being taken against participating truckers.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloley resigned after being criticized for failing to disrupt the “Freedom Convoy”.

Brubecker believes truckers in the United States will also protest if their freedom is denied.

“We live in our industry with enough rules and we don’t want to push too far,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “Trudeau is treating these hardworking people as if they were trying to make a living as teenagers who need to be told how to stay safe,” he added.

Calling truck drivers “very skilled, highly trained professionals,” Brubecker said, “including their own health and safety at work.”

“Truckers just want to hear.” – Iowa Tracking Supervisor John Brubecker from Gadget Clock Digital

“Trackers just want to hear,” he said, noting that everything Americans eat, wear and consume – “products made from raw materials” – is sometimes driven by a trucker.

Guido Miller is a trucker in northeastern Iowa and works for the same Tennessee-based company where Brubecker works. Married with three older children, Miller, 52, has been trekking for 25 years

Miller spends many hours alone behind the wheel each week and often spends the night in his rig.

“I’m in the cab of my truck down the street. I’m not a risk to people,” he said. “Truckers are not super spreaders.”

Miller thinks the measures against Canadian truckers are ridiculous.

“Things are calming down with Kovid – and suddenly truck drivers pose a big health risk?” He said.

Miller highlighted some of the burdens that he said truck drivers are already fighting for their jobs. He said trucking is a highly regulated industry in both Canada and the US, where “non-stop” rules, taxes and other burdens fall on both companies and independent operators.

He called the current situation in Canada a “pot that has been burning for a while”.

Trackers are only trying to persuade the Canadian government to reconsider the order and “listen to the people who actually affected it.”

Noting that both countries have been working on the coronavirus mandate for more than two years, Miller said, “In the United States we are finally returning our own restrictions and here Canada has imposed these new rules on truck drivers, many of which have been vaccinated.”

“Do it, or you’re out of business,” the government is sending a message to these hard-working drivers, Miller said.

Brubecker, for his part, highlighted the fact that truckers have already proven that they care about safety.

“If they are trusted to meet multiple safety standards every day, why can’t they be trusted to know if they should be vaccinated?”

Both of these American trucking professionals are fully vaccinated. They want their colleagues in the North to get personal autonomy to make their own health decisions.

Ironically, according to Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, about 90% of Canadian truckers are currently vaccinated.

Truck drivers are “free at heart,” Brubecker said, adding that they are freedom-lovers who are willing to spend hours alone on the highway in all weathers to get timely deliveries.

“Trackers are a special breed who believe in getting things done,” he noted. “These Canadian drivers are our big-rig brothers.”