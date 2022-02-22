Canadian truckers protest organizer denied bail, judge cites ‘safety of the public’



A Judge of Canada A key organizer of the Tracking Freedom Convoy has denied bail, citing his detention as “necessary for the safety and security of the public.”

“I can’t be sure that if I leave you in the community you won’t commit a crime again.” Ontario court judge Julie Bourgeois made the announcement on Tuesday In the morning, organizer Tamara Leach denied bail, CTV News reported.

“You need to be detained for the safety and security of the people,” the bourgeoisie said.

Leach was arrested in Ottawa last Thursday and charged with suggesting mischief, CTV News reported. At a bail hearing on Saturday, he said he would stop advocating for the movement and return to Alberta, the outlet said.

Leach began GoFundMe Millions have been raised for the participants in that account Convoy protests But the account was soon closed and funds were raised on a separate platform.

Leach said in a tearful clip shared on social media last Wednesday that he was In anticipation of arrest And thank those who stood by him.

In the video, Leach says, “There’s a good chance – well I think it’s inevitable at the moment – but, ah, I’m probably going somewhere tomorrow where I’ll get food three times a day. And that’s fine,” Leach says in the video.

The bourgeoisie also ordered on Tuesday that Leach have no contact with fellow protest organizer Patrick King, who has been arrested, and other convoy organizers, such as Benjamin Dekhtar, Christopher Barber and Daniel Bullford.

