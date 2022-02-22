World

Canadian truckers protest organizer denied bail, judge cites ‘safety of the public’

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Canadian truckers protest organizer denied bail, judge cites ‘safety of the public’
Written by admin
Canadian truckers protest organizer denied bail, judge cites ‘safety of the public’

Canadian truckers protest organizer denied bail, judge cites ‘safety of the public’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Judge of Canada A key organizer of the Tracking Freedom Convoy has denied bail, citing his detention as “necessary for the safety and security of the public.”

“I can’t be sure that if I leave you in the community you won’t commit a crime again.” Ontario court judge Julie Bourgeois made the announcement on Tuesday In the morning, organizer Tamara Leach denied bail, CTV News reported.

“You need to be detained for the safety and security of the people,” the bourgeoisie said.

Freedom Convoy protesters describe interacting with police: ‘It’s gotten really bad’

Leach was arrested in Ottawa last Thursday and charged with suggesting mischief, CTV News reported. At a bail hearing on Saturday, he said he would stop advocating for the movement and return to Alberta, the outlet said.

Leach began GoFundMe Millions have been raised for the participants in that account Convoy protestsBut the account was soon closed and funds were raised on a separate platform.

Leach said in a tearful clip shared on social media last Wednesday that he was In anticipation of arrestAnd thank those who stood by him.

Freedom convoy leader Tamara Leach has been arrested by Canadian police

In the video, Leach says, “There’s a good chance – well I think it’s inevitable at the moment – but, ah, I’m probably going somewhere tomorrow where I’ll get food three times a day. And that’s fine,” Leach says in the video.

READ Also  Gadget Clock: Russian pullback disputed

The bourgeoisie also ordered on Tuesday that Leach have no contact with fellow protest organizer Patrick King, who has been arrested, and other convoy organizers, such as Benjamin Dekhtar, Christopher Barber and Daniel Bullford.

Kyle Morris of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Canadian #truckers #protest #organizer #denied #bail #judge #cites #safety #public

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  New York State medical marijuana eligibility expanded

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment