Canadian truckers react to Ontario easing COVID-19 restrictions: ‘That’s not enough’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Canadian truckers protesting in Ottawa told Gadget Clock that easing Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions was not enough to get them to leave.

“It’s like throwing a small piece of bone in front of a very hungry pit bull,” trucker Saba VG told Gadget Clock. “It’s just not enough.”

Clock:

Truckers have been occupying Ottawa since late January, demanding the end of the Covid-19 mandate. Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday hastened plans to reopen the province, announcing that vaccine passports and power limits would expire March 1. However, masking requirements will remain.

Ford said the change was not due to protests, but “despite it.”

How to watch Gadget Clock Channel in Canada

“We are moving forward because it is safe to do so,” he said.

But the truckers want to lift all COVID-19 mandates in Canada.

“To me, it was almost nothing,” Jan Groen told Gadget Clock. “They have made it easier for the general public to go to the grocery store,” but “the federal government has not changed its approach at all.”

Another trucker, Edward Martyrosa, felt the same way.

“We are waiting for all orders to be completed,” he said.

Some felt that Ford was playing games with them.

“Doug Ford is playing yo-yo with this mandate,” said tracker Derek Brower. “It’s a week, then they let you go, then they take it back.”

Another trucker, Tim Norton, told Gadget Clock: “They can take it back whenever they want” and “As soon as the trucks get out of here they can change their mind and lock everything again.”

“So we’re still not in a very good place,” Norton continued.

A trucker, Tyler, felt optimistic.

“This is a step in the right direction,” he said.

VG said he would be prepared to wait until the truckers’ full demands were met.

“I have already received a special delivery today,” VG said. “Some sunscreen for August if I have to stay here. I don’t want to burn in my beach chair sitting next to my truck.”