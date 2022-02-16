World

Canadian truckers react to Ontario easing COVID-19 restrictions: ‘That’s not enough’

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Canadian truckers react to Ontario easing COVID-19 restrictions: ‘That’s not enough’
Written by admin
Canadian truckers react to Ontario easing COVID-19 restrictions: ‘That’s not enough’

Canadian truckers react to Ontario easing COVID-19 restrictions: ‘That’s not enough’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

OTTAWA, Ontario – Canadian truckers protesting in Ottawa told Gadget Clock that easing Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions was not enough to get them to leave.

“It’s like throwing a small piece of bone in front of a very hungry pit bull,” trucker Saba VG told Gadget Clock. “It’s just not enough.”

Clock:

Truckers have been occupying Ottawa since late January, demanding the end of the Covid-19 mandate. Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday hastened plans to reopen the province, announcing that vaccine passports and power limits would expire March 1. However, masking requirements will remain.

Ford said the change was not due to protests, but “despite it.”

Truck parking in Ottawa on the 19th day of the Independence Convoy protest

Truck parking in Ottawa on the 19th day of the Independence Convoy protest
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

How to watch Gadget Clock Channel in Canada

“We are moving forward because it is safe to do so,” he said.

Doug Ford, Ontario premiere, listening during a press conference after the meeting of Canadian premiers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday, December 2, 2019. The Prime Minister will put together a list of priorities to present to Justin Trudeau. The first ministerial meeting is expected in January Photographer: Cole Burston / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Doug Ford, Ontario premiere, listening during a press conference after the meeting of Canadian premiers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Monday, December 2, 2019. The Prime Minister will put together a list of priorities to present to Justin Trudeau. The first ministerial meeting is expected in January Photographer: Cole Burston / Bloomberg via Getty Images

But the truckers want to lift all COVID-19 mandates in Canada.

“To me, it was almost nothing,” Jan Groen told Gadget Clock. “They have made it easier for the general public to go to the grocery store,” but “the federal government has not changed its approach at all.”

A sign outside a restaurant in downtown Ottawa is asking for proof of vaccination

A sign outside a restaurant in downtown Ottawa is asking for proof of vaccination
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

READ Also  Iran regime’s ‘Death to America’ wrestling head cancels match with US team after visa denial

Another trucker, Edward Martyrosa, felt the same way.

“We are waiting for all orders to be completed,” he said.

Canadian trucker Derek Brower

Canadian trucker Derek Brower
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Some felt that Ford was playing games with them.

“Doug Ford is playing yo-yo with this mandate,” said tracker Derek Brower. “It’s a week, then they let you go, then they take it back.”

Protesters dance outside the Canadian Parliament on the 19th day of the Independence Convoy

Protesters dance outside the Canadian Parliament on the 19th day of the Independence Convoy
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Another trucker, Tim Norton, told Gadget Clock: “They can take it back whenever they want” and “As soon as the trucks get out of here they can change their mind and lock everything again.”

Police are stationed outside the Canadian Parliament

Police are stationed outside the Canadian Parliament
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“So we’re still not in a very good place,” Norton continued.

Signs of the Independence Convoy protest in Ottawa, Canada

Signs of the Independence Convoy protest in Ottawa, Canada
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

A trucker, Tyler, felt optimistic.

“This is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Trucks lined up outside the Canadian Parliament

Trucks lined up outside the Canadian Parliament
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

VG said he would be prepared to wait until the truckers’ full demands were met.

A dog hangs out of a truck window in Ottawa, Canada

A dog hangs out of a truck window in Ottawa, Canada
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“I have already received a special delivery today,” VG said. “Some sunscreen for August if I have to stay here. I don’t want to burn in my beach chair sitting next to my truck.”

#Canadian #truckers #react #Ontario #easing #COVID19 #restrictions

READ Also  Ella French murder: Chicago woman charged with felony for allegedly vandalizing memorial for slain cop
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  New York City Urges Use Of Mass Transit Due To Messy Road Conditions; DSNY Deploys 1,600 Plows – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment