Canadian truckers say warnings won't scare away Freedom Convoy



Canadian truckers who have received notices from police for departure or possible arrest have said that law enforcement is taking “extra steps” with another “scary tactic” and has promised to stay.

“Those who are willing to give their lives for this cause need more than the threat of arrest, fines, loss of insurance,” the trucker Saba VG told Gadget Clock Digital.

Canadian truckers have been protesting in Ottawa since the end of January, calling for the closure of the Covid-19 mandate. On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an emergency law for the first time in Canadian history. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Wednesday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

“It’s not a piece of paper that will force me to leave,” a trucker told Gadget Clock Digital. “I’m here to stay.”

“I think it’s beautiful,” Wendell Thorndike told Gadget Clock Digital. “They’ve turned the police into meter maidens,” he continued.

Many believe that the police are mistakenly using a “scary tactic” to force the independence convoy to leave Ottawa.

“It’s a power play on them trying to intimidate us,” said Mike Anderson.

“The Charter of Rights and Freedoms says we can protest peacefully,” he said.

“It’s another way of over-stepping on what they’re actually allowed to do,” Tracker told Gadget Clock Digital.

Tracker Clarence Penner felt the same way. “Everything we do is 100% peaceful and within the framework of our charter,” he said. “If anyone is going to break the law, they are.”

All the trucks who spoke to Gadget Clock Digital said they would not leave and hoped that most others would feel the same way.

Penner, for example, said the warning “could tear off some feathers for somebody,” most not because they expected the police to “try every last card in their backpack.”

VG agrees that some may be intimidated, but says he is committed to staying.

“Someone can take me home, I’m not paying attention at the moment,” VG said. “Presumably, my bank account has been seized.”

“Either way I’m financially broken, so take it, who cares?” VG continues.

Canadian trucker Steve Ness told Gadget Clock Digital: “I have a son. I don’t want him to see his father handcuffed. But I’m not too scared. I’m not doing anything wrong. It’s still peaceful.”

He also says he will stay indefinitely on the trucker, Mike Fabinski. “I’m not moving, I’m staying the whole way,” he said. “The price you can pay for this freedom, you have to do what you believe.”

Like Fabinski, Canadian trucker Matt McKenzie was committed to the protest: “As long as it took, if we were afraid of a piece of paper, we would have no business in the first place.”

Another laughed as he asked if he would leave soon. “Oh, I’m here now, I’m going to change my address,” Thorndike told Gadget Clock Digital.