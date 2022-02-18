Canadiens snap 10-game skid with OT win over Blues



Cole Cofield forced mandatory overtime with 8.7 seconds left and then the Montreal Canadians scored the winning goal in overtime to help snap a 10-game skid with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Paul Byron also scored and Samuel Montembelt stopped 26 shots for the Canadians, whose last win came in Dallas on 18 January.

The win was the first for interim coach Martin St. Louis, who has been 0-3-0 since taking over from sacked Dominic Ducherm.

“It’s been a big week for me,” said St. Louis. “Ten days ago, I was putting my kids down for practice and I was on the ice with the Bantam players. So far Flash Forward and I have won the first of four games as a coach.”

Robert Thomas and Pavel Buknevich scored for the Blues and Vile Huso made 26 saves.

1:19 Go and tie the game at 1, Buknevich proceeded to the winning goal with a slap shot from the right faceoff circle.

But Cowfield insists on overtime on one-time with less than nine seconds left. There was no rocking as Montreal won another one-timer.

The players twisted the game to their coach.

“It’s a twist I will always remember,” said St. Louis. “You can win your first game in many ways, but it’s special to come back with an extra attacker and an overtime winner to win it.”

Cowfield said he and his teammates “pumped” for his first win as coach of St. Louis.

“I think the buzz around the house is pretty much that reason now,” Cofield said. “It’s definitely big for our team, but to get his first under his belt, hopefully we can do something together now.”

Playing in his 500th NHL game, Byron scored his first goal of the season and scored at the 7:13 mark of the first period, giving Montreal a rare opening mark this season.

Thomas and Buknevich exchanged passes on the rush, and in the 1:34 minute the Blues tied it with a small hand effort and Thomas defeated Montembelt in his seventh goal of the season.

St. Louis: Saturday at Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montreal: Sunday in the New York Islands.