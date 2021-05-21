Canara Bank Recruitment 2021 for Officer Posts, Download Application Form @canarabank.com





Canara Bank Recruitment 2021: Canara Bank has revealed a recruitment notification for the submit of Chief Digital Officer on contract foundation on its official web site – canarabank.com. and eligible candidates can submit Canara Bank Officer Recruitment by offline mode on or earlier than 30 June 2021.

Essential Dates

Final date for submission of software: 30 June 2021

Canara Bank Emptiness Particulars

Chief Digital Officer – 01 Publish

Eligibility Standards for Canara Bank Officer Posts

Academic Qualification:

B.E./ B.Tech and MBA and Certification in Undertaking Administration (PMP)

Expertise:

10 years in BFSI sector and Presently working in Scale IV Divisional/Chief Supervisor and above or equal submit.

For extra data, examine detailed notification hyperlink beneath

Choice Course of for Canara Bank Officer Posts

Brief-listing (if performed) can be primarily based on the paperwork / certificates / testimonials and many others. submitted by the candidates to substantiate his/her qualification/submit qualification expertise declared within the software.

Last Choice can be on the premise of marks secured by the candidate in interview.

Tips on how to Apply for Canara Bank Posts Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to go to the Bank’s web site www.canarabank.com -> Careers -> Recruitment and click on on the hyperlink “Recruitment Undertaking – 1/2021 – Chief Digital Officer on Contract Foundation” and obtain the applying. Candidates ought to fill the required particulars within the Application Form. A latest Passport dimension color {photograph} ought to be firmly affixed on the applying and ought to be signed throughout by the candidate. Enclose selfattested photocopies of paperwork to the applying, to show the eligibility to the submit. Application duly accomplished in all respects ought to be despatched together with photocopies of the paperwork (self attested) to ‘The Senior Supervisor Canara Bank Recruitment Cell, H R Wing Head Workplace, 112, J C Street Bengaluru – 560 002’ by REGISTERED POST / SPEED POST solely in a canopy tremendous scribed “Application for Chief Digital Officer on Contract Foundation”.

Canara Bank Officer Notification Download



Canara Bank Officer Application Download

Application Price: