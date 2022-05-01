Canarsie Chain-Reaction Crash Kills Man Outside Family Home – Gadget Clock





A father rushed to save his 48-year-old son Saturday, crushed to death between two cars in the aftermath of a chain-reaction crash in a Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police said the victim was detailing a car outside his parents’ Canarsie home on East 89th Street around 9:30 a.m. when a driver struck a double parked car. According to the preliminary investigation, the force of the crash sent the car into two other cars parked on the street, pinning the man between them.

It wasn’t clear Saturday what caused the initial crash; a police investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s father heard the crash and ran to try and rescue his son, even attempting to push away one of the cars.

“I couldn’t even tell you the way I feel,” Terrence Stewart said after his son’s death. “I feel like I wasn’t in this world.”

The family identified the man, 48-year-old Everton Stewart, from Jamaica. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

“I’m so sad, my husband is gone. He’s always here for everyone,” his wife, Samantha Stewart said. “To hear that, ‘come quickly, something bad happened,’ and all I see is my husband in a body bag, I’m so sad.”

“I lost my son. I don’t know, I just need justice,” Terrence Stewart said.

Police took the causing driver into custody following the crash. Officials didn’t say what charges the driver could be facing.