Canceled by Netflix, a long-running comedy favorite confirms its final run



Netflix have confirmed details for the final run of episodes of beloved comedy, Grace and Frankie.

The comedy-drama, which began its run all the way back in 2015, has actually been aware of its fate for a long time. It was back in September of 2019 when the streaming giant confirmed it was being cancelled.

At the same time as the cancellation, Netflix confirmed a final season, the show’s seventh. However, due to myriad Covid-19 related production problems, leading to filming being shut down more than once.

In the end, the show’s final season has been released in two parts. Four episodes dropped in August of 2021, with the remaining 12 in the series scheduled for a later date. A date that is now revealed.

When will Grace and Frankie end?

April 29 is the date that the show’s final episodes will debut. It will bring to an end Netflix’s longest-running show and leave the series with a total of 94 episodes in all.

Starting back in 2015, the comedy starred Jane Fonda’s Grace and Lily Tomlin’s Frankie as a pair of new divorcées, still reeling after their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston as Robert and Sol) left them to marry each other.

The pair, who have never particularly liked each other, are forced to live together and plot new lives as they deal with the fallout from their husbands’ decision.

Created by Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman, the show did not begin life as a critical favourite, however, for Netflix to keep it going for as long as they have, it quickly built a loyal audience.

Why is Grace and Frankie ending?

Seven seasons is a lot for any show, and an eternity for Netflix, but Kauffman still expressed disappointment when Netflix opted to stop at seven seasons.

She told the Los Angeles Times: “It was a combination of things. Netflix isn’t doing long-term series anymore. And we are really lucky that we got the seventh season. I think when we started, we imagined seven seasons. But, really, this is the kind of decision that comes from Netflix. But as sad as I am that it’s ending, there’s something that makes sense about it.”

Stars Fonda and Tomlin felt the same, issuing a joint statement with their sadness at the news: “We are both delighted and heartbroken that ‘Grace & Frankie’ will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We’re so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet.”

As Kauffman herself says, Netflix isn’t in the long-term game, it’s constantly on the hunt for new subscribers and new big buzzy dramas. It’s a huge achievement to make it to seven seasons.

We know Shonda Rhimes has plans to make it eight seasons of Bridgerton, but, with Netflix’s current taste for cancelations, she’ll need to keep breaking records…