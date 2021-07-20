Cancellation Of Air Ticket You Will Get Full Refund Know How To Claim

EaseMyTrip has announced a new scheme in view of the crises in its customers and during the Corona period.

New Delhi. Often we make trips to go out. Book air tickets. But when for some reason we have to postpone our journey, then the entire money is wasted on canceling the ticket. This does a lot of damage. But now you don’t need to worry. Actually, EaseMyTrip has announced a new scheme in view of the crises in its customers and during the Corona period. The company has launched the Refund Policy.

will get full money back

Under this, if a trip is canceled due to medical emergency, then its full money will be refunded. Consumers will be able to get this money back under the policy. Online travel agency will refund the money of the customers. Even the airlines will refund EaseMyTrip if they make any deductions. This is the first time such a policy has come to the fore.

There will be no fear of losing money

According to EaseMyTrip, there has been uncertainty regarding travel due to Kovid-19 for a long time. The company says that such a policy will increase consumer confidence. In this they will not be afraid of losing their money. If he ends the trip due to any medical emergency, his money will be safe. under the policy

The airline, travel and tourism industry will get a boost. This industry has suffered the most due to Kovid-19.

Know what the company said?

According to Rikant Pitti, co-founder of EastMyTrip, the company is launching this scheme keeping in mind the needs of the customers. In such a time, customers will be able to take their own decision. He said that at present the demand for travel is very high and there are problems regarding booking refunds and cancellations. This offer of the company has been made to increase the confidence in the customer.

how to claim

The customer should visit the website of the domestic aircraft booking company. You can opt for this policy on the website itself. You can upload the prescription of the doctor’s medicine. The company is giving this offer to all the users. EastMyTrip is providing this offer on all domestic flight bookings. Claim can be received on booking on website or mobile site. Flight cancellation coverage policy will be mailed to you on email when you book a flight ticket.