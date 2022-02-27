Cancellation of ticket can be refunded even after chart preparation, IRCTC told the way

An important news has come out for the people traveling by Indian Railways. Many times it happens that after the preparation of the reservation chart, the ticket is canceled in an emergency. In this case your ticket money can be refunded. IRCTC has given information about how you can get refund on the ticket. If this happens to you then you can claim a refund.

IRCTC has shared a video on its Twitter handle and informed that Indian Railways gives refund on untravelled tickets and partially traveled tickets. But for this, the passengers have to submit the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) as per the rules of the Railways.

File TDR online like this

For this, you have to first go to the website of Indian Railways at irctc.co.in.

Now select the My Account option on the homepage.

Now go to the drop down menu and click on My transaction.

Here you can file TDR by selecting any one in File TDR option.

Now you will see the information of the person in whose name the ticket is booked.

Now here you fill your PNR number, train number and captcha and tick the box of cancellation rules.

Now you click on submit button, after that OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

After that enter OTP. And verify the PNR details and click on cancel ticket option.

Now here you will see the amount of refund i.e. refund on the page.

On the number provided on the booking form, you will get a confirmation message containing the details of PNR and refund.

Also Read In this scheme of post office, loan facility, tax benefit and interest of more than 7 percent, can you avail the benefit?

The post Cancellation of ticket even after chart preparation, money can be refunded, IRCTC told the method appeared first on Jansatta.

#Cancellation #ticket #refunded #chart #preparation #IRCTC #told