Cancelled or Postponed? Education Ministry, CBSE Officials Issue Clarification. Read Their Latest Statement Here





CBSE Board Examination 2021: Amid rising hypothesis over the cancellation of sophistication 12 board examination 2021, the Ministry of Education issued a clarification on Friday. Notably, there was a powerful demand from college students and fogeys to cancel the board exams 2021 because of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 circumstances throughout the nation. College students have additionally began a marketing campaign on Twitter #SaveBoardStudents asking the federal government and the Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to both defer the exams or consider their marks on the idea of the evaluation plan of sophistication 10. Additionally Read – CBSE Board Examination 2021: Plea Filed In Supreme Court docket To Cancel Class 12 Exams

Earlier final month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after a gathering with Nishank and PM Modi cancelled Class boards and asserted that the ultimate name on class 12 board exams will likely be taken in June. The CBSE Class 12 Board Exams was scheduled to start from Might 4, 2021. In 2020, the CBSE board exams for lessons 10 and 12 needed to be postponed mid-way in March following the outbreak of coronavirus. Later, they cancelled and the outcomes had been decaslred based mostly on an alternate evaluation scheme. Additionally Read – CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021 More likely to be Cancelled, Says Report | Read Latest Updates

‘Nothing Has Been Finalised But’, Says Education Ministry

Now, dismissing the reviews that claimed that the Ministry of Education and CBSE are planning to scrap/ cancel class 12 boards, a Ministry official asserted that nothing has been finalised but. Additionally Read – Ought to CBSE, CISCE Boards Scale back Syllabus For 2021-22 Amid 2nd COVID Wave? No Consensus Amongst Faculties

“Discussions concerning the identical are nonetheless underway. No such choice has been taken concerning CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in sure sections of media. Any choice taken on this matter will likely be formally communicated to the general public”, the official assertion learn.

A CBSE official additionally debunked the reviews. He said, “Any choice taken on this matter (cancellation of sophistication 12 exams) will likely be formally communicated to the general public”, GadgetClock quoted him as saying.

‘Delaying exams trigger nervousness, psychological stress’

Talking completely to India.com, advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, an energetic college students rights activist had said that delaying exams will additional trigger nervousness, psychological stress and melancholy amongst college students.

Plea to cancel class 12 exams filed in SC

A plea has additionally been filed in Supreme Court docket searching for the cancellation of Class 12 board examination. Filed by advocate Mamta Sharma, the plea learn, “Conducting Class 12 board examination shouldn’t be potential due to surging COVID-19 circumstances. Even on-line or offline examination not possible due to the pandemic. Delay within the declaration of Class 12 outcomes will hamper college students taking admission in international universities.”

“CBSE and CISCE should devise an object methodology to declare the outcomes inside specified time in any other case it’ll have an effect on round 12 lakh college students,” it added.