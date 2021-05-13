Candace Owens brands Chrissy Teigen a ‘massive, disgusting hypocrite’ over Courtney Stodden row

Candace Owens brands Chrissy Teigen a ‘huge, disgusting hypocrite’ over Courtney Stodden row



Candace Owens has branded Chrissy Teigen a ‘huge, disgusting hypocrite’ after the mannequin apologised for sending Courtney Stodden abusive tweets encouraging the previous teen bride to commit suicide.

Political commentator Owens, 32, took to Twitter on Thursday after the apology as she unearthed extra vile tweets Teigen, 35, made previously.

Addressing the latest Stodden controversy, Owens penned: ‘Chrissy Teigen has provided a public apology to Courtney Stodden for encouraging her to commit suicide as a teenager, however ONLY as a result of I blew the story up.

‘The media has given Chrissy a cross for YEARS as she has monstrously attacked folks, repeatedly for merely current.’

Teigen penned an apology on Twitter for her earlier actions on Wednesday. saying she was ‘ashamed and utterly embarrassed’ by her actions.

However Stodden, who just lately got here out as non-binary, stated that whereas they settle for the apology and forgive the swimwear mannequin, they doubt the sincerity of the message.

They wrote: ‘I settle for her apology and forgive her. However the fact stays the identical, I’ve by no means heard from her or her camp in non-public. The truth is, she blocked me on Twitter.

‘All of me needs to consider that is a honest apology, nevertheless it looks like a public try to avoid wasting her partnerships with Goal and different brands who’re realizing her “wokeness” is a damaged document.’

Owens shared a collection of unearthed posts by Teigen, one aimed toward Lindsay Lohan in 2011, that stated the actress ‘provides a few extra slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone [sic]’, whereas one other alleged tweet focusing on politician Sarah Palin learn: ‘pay attention. i do not need a lot from sarah palin. i simply need her to confess partial fault, then shoot herself within the face. is that fallacious? [sic]’

Addressing Teigen’s tweet about Lindsay Lohan, Owens shared: ‘One other @chrissyteigen suicide tweet. This time devoted to Lindsay Lohan.

‘Is not John Legend’s spouse simply SO FUNNY when she encourages self-harm? All of you celebrities are huge, disgusting hypocrites who deal with folks like dust.’

In response to the tweet about Palin, Owens tweeted: ‘Chrissy Teigen additionally pleaded with Sarah Palin to commit suicide by taking pictures herself within the face. @goal continues to be carrying her merchandise.’

MailOnline has contacted Teigen’s representatives for remark.

The disclosing of the tweets comes after Teigen has repeatedly come beneath fireplace for a string of vile remarks made over time.

Again in 2018, Twitter customers unearthed a number of outrageous feedback made by Teigen, together with one through which she ridiculed transsexual contestants on America’s Subsequent High Mannequin by posting: ‘God. Can we simply come out and name the freaking present America’s subsequent high tr***y as a result of this s**t has been t***tastic for the previous 5 years.’

She additionally mocked Girl Gaga’s look with the put up: ‘Aaaaah. I really feel like woman gaga. However with woman elements.’

She taunted Demi Lovato about her keep in an habit clinic: ‘demi lovato is out of rehab! I hope she made the mattress for Charlie.’

When Mariah Carey introduced she was having twins, Teigen cruelly shamed her: ‘why is anybody stunned mariah is having twins? I used to be at all times fairly optimistic there have been 2-15 infants rising within her.’

She attacked Teen Mother star Farrah Abraham: ‘farrah Abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her intercourse tape. In different information you are a whore and everybody hates you.’

She lashed out at Avril Lavigne in a since deleted tweet: ‘If u instructed me I may I’ve child however it will be precisely like avril, I’d select to have a barren, sterile existence that ends after I die.’

She mocked comic Jay Mohr over the title of his child son.

‘NikkI Cox and Jay Mohr named their son Meredith. Their son, Meredith. Meredith is their son’s title. The title of their son is Meredith.’

And she or he attacked then nine-year-old actress Quvenzhané Wallis for her presenting efficiency on the 2013 Oscars. ‘Is it okay to name a small baby cocky?’ she tweeted.

Though Teigen didn’t apologise on the time for her previous tweets, she just lately issued an apology to Courtney Stodden, after the mannequin accused her of cyber bullying.

‘I am mortified and unhappy at who I was,’ Teigen tweeted on Wednesday. ‘I used to be an insecure, consideration looking for troll. I’m ashamed and utterly embarrassed at my habits.’

Earlier this week, Stodden, 26, revealed that Teigen ‘would privately DM me and inform me to kill myself’ on Twitter, after Teigen had publicly insulted the mannequin on the social media platform telling them to ‘fall asleep endlessly.’

A few of the tweets Teigen was responding to are not out there to view on Twitter.

Stodden – who has shared their new pronouns, they/them/their – first addressed the abusive tweets in an Instagram put up final yr, and stated that they had not acquired an apology from Teigen.

Nevertheless, the spouse of John Legend has now totally admitted her wrongdoing, as she tweeted: ‘I’ve tried to attach with Courtney privately however since I publicly fueled all this, I need to additionally publicly apologize. I am so sorry, Courtney. I hope you possibly can heal now figuring out how deeply sorry I’m.’

Teigen added: ‘And I’m so sorry I allow you to guys down. I’ll endlessly work on being higher than I used to be 10 years in the past, 1 yr in the past, 6 months in the past.’

Stodden – who was simply 16 years previous on the time – revealed this week: ‘[Chrissy] would not simply publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dust nap’ however would privately DM me and inform me to kill myself. Issues like, ‘I can not wait so that you can die.”

Stodden believes Teigen’s apology on Wednesday was motivated by her business offers somewhat than her true emotions, referencing her partnership with Goal.

Teigen has a extremely profitable Cravings empire, which has produced numerous kitchenware and cookware strains, two widespread cookbooks, and a full fledged life-style web site.

Again in September of 2018, Teigen and her model launched the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen assortment, which was made ‘out there completely at Goal.’

The vary, in accordance with an official press launch revealed by Goal on the time, consisted of 40 totally different kitchenware objects ‘ranging in value from $4 for drinkware to $140 for a 12-piece cookware set.’

Mark Tritton, who’s now the previous govt vp and chief merchandising officer for Goal, praised the collaboration within the 2018 press launch, stressing that Goal ‘[has] a nice relationship with Chrissy and have labored along with her in a variety of methods over time.’

For the reason that assortment’s preliminary launch, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen has continued to launch merchandise by means of Goal, with one of many more moderen drops occurring in December 2020.

A ‘dust nap’ alludes to a useless individual’s burial, and Teigen’s 2011 tweet to Stodden reads: ‘My friday fantasy: you. dust nap. mmmmmm child.’ One other tweet from Teigen to Stodden acknowledged: ‘go. to sleep. endlessly.’

It isn’t clear what triggered Teigen to compose the general public assaults on Stodden, aside from on the time they had been simply 16-years-old and had gained notoriety for marrying Doug Hutchinson, who was 51.

In March this yr, Stodden criticized Teigen and known as her out for being a hypocrite for briefly leaving Twitter over unfavorable feedback, when she herself had made such disparaging remarks in direction of Stodden.

The mannequin and singer claimed they felt ‘bullied’ by Teigen on social media.

Teigen revealed she was quitting Twitter (although would later rejoin) amid a string of unfavorable feedback from trolls, which the mannequin stated had left her feeling ‘deeply bruised.’

On the time of Teigen’s temporary departure from Twitter, Stodden introduced up a 2011 tweet from the mannequin which learn: ‘Saying Courtney Stodden’s FB age obtained shut down for being too attractive is like saying the Nazi’s had been simply meanies. As in, not fairly.’

Stodden first accused Teigen of bullying her in an Instagram video final April, they appeared to recommend the unfavorable feedback had all began after their controversial marriage to Hutchinson was first made public.

Stodden claims: ‘She would not simply publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dust nap’ however would privately DM me and inform me to kill myself.’

‘I am going by means of a lot proper now behind closed doorways and I am coming to a lot of, type of like, revelations I suppose concerning the selections that I made but in addition that the adults made round me after I was a minor and obtained married,’ Stodden stated.

‘This video is unquestionably calling out Chrissy Teigen. She stalked me. She harassed me. She bullied me, and have in mind, I used to be a minor.’

‘She would name me a whore, a slut, she would inform me she hated me. Each title within the e-book she known as me,’ Stodden went on to assert.

In the meantime, in a wide-ranging interview with The Day by day Beast on Monday, Stodden additionally talked about how they’ve confronted insults from The View’s Pleasure Behar and Courtney Love, saying: ‘There have been a lot of celebrities performing like playground bullies. A few of the worst remedy I obtained was from ladies.’

‘Pleasure Behar had a discipline day with calling me a ‘slut.’ Courtney Love instructed me I used to be a ‘whore.’ Individuals got here out of the woodwork to beat up on a child as a result of she was in a state of affairs that she should not have been in,’ Stodden claimed.

Stodden went on to say that they had been left feeling suicidal throughout darkish moments of their life, explaining: ‘There have most likely been 5 instances that I’ve felt like I needed to kill myself—and made the actions to go forward and do it. So, there’s been a lot of darkish moments in my life.’

Final month, the media character and mannequin revealed they ‘do not determine as she or her,’ saying their ‘spirit is fluid’ in an Instagram put up, popping out as non-binary.

‘They/them/theirs. I do not Determine as she or her,’ Stodden wrote, explaining: ‘I’ve by no means felt like I ever slot in anyplace.’

Whereas Teigen had remained silent on the claims from Stodden till now, she did handle her personal unfavorable experiences on Twitter in March.

‘Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I actually owe a lot to this world we have now created right here. I really think about so lots of you my precise mates,’ she started.

‘But it surely’s time for me to say goodbye. This not serves me as positively because it serves me negatively, and I feel that is the suitable time to name one thing,’ she admitted.

‘My life objective is to make folks completely happy. The ache I really feel after I do not is an excessive amount of for me. I’ve at all times been portrayed because the robust clap again lady however I am simply not,’ wrote the star, referring to her frequent fiery Twitter exchanges.

‘My need to be favored and worry of pissing folks off has made me anyone you did not join, and a totally different human than I began out right here as! Dwell nicely, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!’

Teigen famous that, over the span of her practically 11 years of Twitter, she has ‘stated f**ked up s**t and killed myself over it as a lot as you killed me. However one factor I have not discovered is learn how to block out the negativity.

‘I am simply a delicate s**t, okay!? I do not wanna be this manner! I simply am! However I really like you guys and I cherish our time collectively, I really do. I additionally hate you,’ concluded the star, with a coronary heart.