Candice Warner, Jodi Gordon and Phoebe Burgess lead celebrity arrivals at Australian Fashion Week



Australia’s vogue elite have descended upon Carriageworks in Sydney, as Afterpay Australian Fashion Week returned for the primary time because the Covid-19 pandemic.

And whereas Fashion Week was created as a platform for designers to showcase their newest collections, it was the stylishly-clad celebrities who managed to steal the highlight on Monday.

Main the arrivals was WAG Candice Warner, showcasing her vogue credentials in a three-piece ensemble – whereas Phoebe Burgess and Jodi Gordon additionally turned heads.

Turning heads! Candice Warner, 36, led the celebrity arrivals at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week on Monday as she posed at Carriageworks in Sydney in a smooth, three-piece ensemble.

All eyes had been on Candice as she posed up a storm within the all-black ensemble, which consisted of a strappy crop prime, peg-leg trousers and a slimline blazer.

Trying each inch the fashionable socialite, Candice accessorised her look with a Bottega Veneta cross-body bag, gold earrings and an identical bangle.

For make-up, the mother-of-three went with a dewy basis, delicate blush and smoky eye shadow.

Additionally commanding consideration was former House and Away star Jodi Gordon, who confirmed off her legs in $1400 stocking boots by Fendi and a navy trench coat.

Sultry: All eyes had been on Candice as she posed up a storm within the all-black ensemble, which consisted of a strappy crop prime, peg-leg trousers and a slimline blazer

Dramatic: Candice ensured all eyes had been on her as she dramatically tossed her hair and pouted for the cameras

The brunette magnificence made the raunchy determination to put on nothing however underwear beneath her jacket.

The 36-year-old carried a leather-based Hermes bag and had her hair up in a playful excessive ponytail.

Thigh’s the restrict! Former House and Away star Jodi Gordon, 36, placed on a really fashionable and horny show as she arrived at Carriageworks

Line-free: The coiffure additionally allowed Jodi to showcase her taut complexion, which seems utterly line-free

Former WAG Phoebe Burgess, 32, additionally made a vogue assertion as she arrived at Carriageworks in a brown leather-based trench coat and matching low-crotch trousers.

The ex of NRL star Sam Burgess added a pop of color to the ensemble with inexperienced mesh Bottega Veneta sneakers and an identical purse.

In addition to her purse, Phoebe carried a bottle of water, her cellphone and a pair of tortoiseshell framed geometric shades.

Hell for leather-based! Former WAG Phoebe Burgess, 32, additionally made a vogue assertion as she arrived at Carriageworks in a brown leather-based trench coat and matching low-crotch leather-based trousers

Resentful: The ex of former NRL star Sam Burgess added a pop of color to the ensemble with shiny inexperienced mesh sneakers and an identical purse

Future’s so shiny! In addition to her purse, Phoebe carried a bottle of water, her cellphone and a pair of tortoiseshell framed geometric shades which she slipped on for considered one of her images

Mannequin Samantha Harris took a vogue threat in a patterned high-low costume in yellow and orange.

She accessorised the autumnal look with a muted pink Prada purse and beige slip-on sneakers.

Development-setting: Mannequin Samantha Harris took a vogue threat by carrying a patterned high-low costume in yellow and orange

Stylish: She accessorised her autumnal look with a muted pink Prada purse and beige slip-on sneakers

Jessica Gomes, 35, seemed sensational in a pair of thigh-high leather-based boots worn with leather-based trousers beneath an elegant black wool coat.

The mannequin completed off her stylish ensemble with a smooth crocodile pores and skin bag and each fashionista’s finest accent: black shades.

She opted for a pure search for hair and make-up, carrying barely something on her pores and skin and her brunette tresses out in pure shiny waves.

Suppose pink! The Bachelor’s Anna Heinrich was noticed sitting entrance row at a vogue present carrying a neon pink costume with lengthy sleeves

Elsewhere, The Bachelor’s Anna Heinrich was noticed sitting entrance row at a vogue present in a neon pink satin frock.

Her statement-making robe featured a cocoon neck, blouson sleeves and a thick waist belt.

The blonde lawyer swept her locks up into an I Dream Of Jeannie-inspired ponytail and slung a Louis Vuitton purse over one shoulder.

Going hell for leather-based! Jessica Gomes, 35, seemed sensational as she descended upon the occasion in a pair of thigh-high leather-based boots worn with leather-based trousers beneath an elegant black wool coat

Equipment, equipment! The mannequin completed off her stylish ensemble with a smooth crocodile pores and skin bag and each fashionista’s finest accent – black shades

Mannequin Bambi Northwood-Blyth paraded her slender legs in a camel-coloured mini costume with lace-up entrance detailing.

The ex-wife of dressmaker Dan Single teamed the look with knee-high boots and a black clutch bag, and enhanced her putting facial construction with peachy blush, bronzer and gentle pink lipstick.

Bambi isn’t any stranger to Fashion Week – having walked the runway for a slew of high-end Australian designers over time.

Stepping out in type: Bambi Northwood-Blyth was among the many celebrity attendees at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week at Sydney’s Carriageworks on Monday

Fashionista: She arrived at the economic stylish venue in a camel-coloured mini costume with lace-up entrance detailing, and accessorised her look with a black clutch

Puffball: Pregnant mannequin Georgia Fowler, 28, in the meantime hit the runway for designer Jordan Dalah on Monday morning, sporting big hair and an equally voluminous floral costume

Pregnant mannequin Georgia Fowler, 28, in the meantime hit the runway for designer Jordan Dalah on Monday morning.

The Kiwi brunette magnificence sported big hair as she modelled an equally voluminous floral costume.

Georgia’s chocolate locks had been teased and combed again to realize a excessive quiff.

The anticipating mannequin additionally flaunted her being pregnant glow by carrying barely any make-up through the present.

Distinctive: Elsewhere, socialite Christian Wilkins confirmed off his bulging biceps and ripped physique in a halter-neck gray prime

Elsewhere, socialite Christian Wilkins confirmed off his bulging biceps and ripped physique in a halter-neck gray prime.

The son of In the present day Further reporter Richard Wilins matched the skimpy prime with voluminous Palomo Spain puffball skirt and matching trousers.

The Pantene ambassador lapped up the eye, throwing his lengthy blond locks round as he preened and posed for the cameras.

Mr Muscle tissue! Christian Wilkins confirmed off his unbelievable bulging biceps for the cameras

Sylvia Jeffreys was additionally among the many celebrity arrivals at Fashion Week on Monday.

The 9 presenter, 35, posed for images in a trendy pink sweater, which she paired with black flared pants and an identical blazer draped over her shoulders.

She styled her shiny blonde hair straight and accomplished her effortlessly stylish look with a pair of shiny black heels.

Trying good! Sylvia Jeffrey, 35, posed for images in a trendy pink sweater, which she paired with black flared trousers and an identical blazer draped over her shoulders.

Bachelor reject Abbie Chatfield, 25, was in the meantime noticed backstage carrying a complicated structured shirt costume.

She left the frock partially unbuttoned, exposing a beneficiant glimpse of cleavage, and added top to her body with nude strappy heels.

For make-up, Abbie drew consideration to her pout by carrying a slick of cherry-red lipstick, whereas accentuating her cheeks with pink-toned blush.

Glamazon: Former Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield confirmed off some cleavage in a white shirt costume

Strike a pose! Abbie wore a slick of cherry pink lipstick and accessorised her costume with assertion gold earrings

She completed the look with a pair of gold assertion earrings that featured chain-link detailing.

Fashion designer Camilla Franks additionally attended Fashion Week, making her first public look since present process ovary removing surgical procedure earlier this month.

The Celebrity Apprentice star, 44, surprised in a white tuxedo at the star-studded occasion, following the lifesaving operation.

Out and about: Fashion designer Camilla Franks made her first official pink carpet look on Monday after present process a heartbreaking and painful ovary removing surgical procedure earlier this month

Camilla paired her show-stopping ensemble with an animal print shirt and strappy heels.

Former international minister Julie Bishop additionally placed on a trendy show as she attended the Jordan Dalah present on Monday morning.

The 64-year-old wowed in a navy blue ensemble consisting of a lace prime with bell sleeves and an identical singlet prime beneath.

The Minister for vogue is in! Julie Bishop seemed stylish in an embellished lace prime with bell sleeves and matching flare trousers

Glowing: The previous Australian Overseas Affairs minister, 64, accessorised with a pair of shimmering earrings

She teamed the look with flared trousers that accentuated her trim determine, a pair of heels that elevated her look and accessorised with a pair of shimmering earrings.

Her blonde hair was styled in a low bun with a dramatic aspect parting, whereas her make-up featured a touch of peach blush, and a pop of pink lipstick.

At one stage, the previous politician posed for a photograph alongside Vogue Australia Editor Edwina McCann, wearing a smooth all-black outfit, and dressmaker Camilla Franks.

Modern associates: The previous politician posed for a photograph alongside Vogue Australia Editor Edwina McCann (centre), wearing a smooth all-black outfit, and dressmaker Camilla Franks (proper) in a white swimsuit with a fierce animal print prime

Former Miss Universe Australia Francesca Hung dared to face out from the gang in a puff-sleeved fuchsia frock with bow detailing.

The E! Australia host added top to her statuesque body with black strappy heels and styled her hair in a deep aspect parting.

Influencer Nikki Phillips in the meantime wore a muted inexperienced pantsuit paired with a white Balenciaga T-shirt and yellow heels.

The blazer and trouser combo was in full drive on Monday, with mannequin Georgia Gibbs additionally sporting a khaki blazer and white flare trousers to the style occasion.

Pop of pink! Former Miss Universe Australia Francesca Hung dared to face out from the gang in a puff-sleeved fuchsia frock with bow detailing

Making them envious! Influencer Nikki Phillips in the meantime wore a muted inexperienced pantsuit paired with a white Balenciaga T-shirt and yellow heels