Candice Warner reveals how she first met her cricketer husband David

Cricket WAG and Candice Warner has spoken in regards to the origins of her relationship with husband of six years, David.

The 36-year-old appeared on Jana Hocking’s Kinda Sorta Relationship podcast this week, revealing that she pursued him by sliding into his DMs on social media.

The mother-of-three additionally detailed her ‘zero tolerance’ for dishonest coverage in a stern warning however mentioned she’s assured sufficient in herself to not fear about infidelity.

Candice, who married David, 34, in 2015, mentioned the pair really grew up ‘about 500 metres from each other’ however ‘did not know one another.’

She revealed that they first met at a Bondi resort after she had run within the City2Surf marathon, however she mentioned David was impolite to her on the time.

‘We met perhaps just a few years previous to us getting collectively,’ Candice mentioned.

‘He had a girlfriend and I had simply completed the City2Surf… I mentioned to our mutual good friend, “God, he isn’t very pleasant!”‘

‘I did not need something from him, we had been simply saying good day trigger we had been from the world and he was somewhat smug and impolite and I used to be like, “no matter.”

She mentioned she noticed him on a TV present years later and ‘slid into his DMs’ on Twitter.

‘I wasn’t in any respect and I bear in mind seeing one thing on him on Foxtel or one thing… and I messaged him on Twitter… It was 2013. We simply began chatting and it went from there.’

Candice quickly went to England to satisfy David and their relationship went from there.

Their first date was at a homosexual bar in London.

Talking about how she handles David’s feminine admirers, Candice mentioned she’s assured in herself and their rock-solid relationship.

However she additionally mentioned David is aware of that if he ever entertained one other girl, she’d be out the door.

‘You simply have to seek out the precise man who makes you’re feeling safe and you must be assured in your self as a result of it would not matter who was round your accomplice, as a result of you already know you are strong, he is strong and nothing else issues,’ she mentioned.

‘I’ve at all times been very fortunate, he additionally is aware of if he does the fallacious factor, I will be out the door in a second. So if you wish to play up or do the fallacious factor, you will not have a spouse, it is so simple as that,’ she mentioned

‘For me, it would not trouble me an excessive amount of, [if] you need my husband, effectively you are not going to get him,’ she mentioned.

She added: ‘It comes right down to the person, not displaying these ladies consideration and making you’re feeling safe.’

Candice and David reunited after a number of weeks aside on Monday.

The cricketer accomplished two-weeks of obligatory resort quarantine after getting back from Covid-ravaged India, the place he was enjoying within the Indian Premier League.

The pair had been noticed wanting loved-up as they picked up their two eldest daughters from college in Sydney.

They married in 2015 and share three daughters collectively: Ivy, six, Indi, 5 and Isla, one.