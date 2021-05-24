Candidates Escalate Attacks as Mayoral Race Enters Final Month

First got here the fevered pitch of the warm-up speeches and the catchy marketing campaign jingle, in English and Spanish, which rang by means of the air on the park simply south of Metropolis Corridor. The New York Metropolis mayor’s race was approaching a pivotal second, and Eric Adams, one of many prime candidates, appeared ready to grab it.

Mr. Adams proclaimed his readiness for a brutal ultimate stretch of the mayoral main — and, in methods implicit and overt, proceeded to tear into the monitor report of Andrew Yang, his chief rival, as he sketched out his personal imaginative and prescient for the town.

Only a day earlier, Mr. Yang, whose marketing campaign has been typified by congeniality and optimism, lashed out at Mr. Adams’s fund-raising practices, in his most direct criticism of an opponent so far.

Different assaults got here from Scott M. Stringer, the town comptroller, who laced into each Mr. Adams and Mr. Yang for currying favor from “hedge-fund billionaires,” and challenged Mr. Yang over schooling points. And Maya D. Wiley held a information convention final week to skewer Mr. Yang over his information of policing issues.