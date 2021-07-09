Candy Crush Jelly Saga 2.68.10 APK for Android – Download



There’s a new player in town, the wiggling, jiggling Jelly Queen and she’s here to challenge you to a game of Candy Crush Jelly Saga Whatever your favourite moves you better hope they’re Jellylicious enough to take on and defeat the mighty Jelly Queen.

Candy Crush Jelly Saga is full of delightful new game modes, features and boss battles featuring the Jelly Queen. Playing as Jenny, show off your Jellylicious moves and take turns switching Candies against the jiggling Jelly Queen. Every sweet move will spread more Jelly and whoever spreads the most will win the level. As usual in Kings games, you have the option to play individually but there will be rewards if you challenge your Facebook friends. Share your high scores with your friends. It’s time to get matching candies and spreading the jelly. Swipe to match 3 or more candies in a row and watch the magic happen. Use your moves wisely and you’ll be sure to solve the puzzles and defeat the Jelly Queen.

Candy Crush Jelly Saga maintains the same aesthetic that made Candy Crush Saga so famous simple, pretty, and colourful designs that will cheer up both kids and adults alike. Special mention for some of the effects you see when you crush the gummies, which are really very cool. There are splendid new Candies a marvelous new booster and a dreamy treetop world to explore in the Candy Kingdom too.

Candy Crush Jelly Saga features:

Over 2000 Jellylicious Levels.

New Boss Modes.

Relaxing match 3 gameplay.

Marvelous game modes including: Spread the Jelly & Release the Pufflers.

Tasty Color Bomb Lollipop booster.

Mesmerizing new Candies.

Dreamy Treetop World and a host of quirky characters led by the Jelly Queen and her stooges.

Relaxing and fun to play, yet challenging to fully master.

For players that have Facebook Connect, there are leader boards for you and your friends to compare your Jellylicious scores.

Easily sync the game between mobile and tablet devices and unlock the full games features when connected to the internet.