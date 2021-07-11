Candy Crush Saga 1.206.0.2 APK for Android – Download



Candy Crush Saga is a fun puzzle skill game where you will try to destroy candy by matching. You will try to match the candies in the background with the soda and beat it up and finish the level you play. Switch and match your way through hundreds of levels in this delicious candy puzzle adventure.

Candy Crush Saga is completely free to play but some in-game items such as extra moves or lives will require payment. The game is easy and fun to play, considering its candy nature. But it definitely is a challenge to master the game fully. Candy Crush Saga gives you a board of different types of candies which you have to match in order to clear them and score points. Also, unlike the other game, the candy moves upwards to give the gamer another game.

GamePlay

Just swipe your finger across two adjacent candies to swap them. Matching three candies of the same type is the basic move. While matching four or more candies will earn you bonus points. Larger matches give you special candies that can be used to clear entire rows, columns, or sections of the board at once. In order to do really well in Candy Crush Saga, you have to set yourself up for large matches and chains of matches for big points.

As you advance in the game, challenges become tougher and harder to beat. This makes the game more interesting and less boring. At different points throughout the game, you might have to contend with move limits, scoring goals, or hard objectives. Boosts are available for tougher situations but they need to be unlocked first. You can only buy your boosts via credit/ debit cards.

Candy Crush Saga integrates with Facebook and keeps track of high scores and saves your games progress. You can also tap into Facebook to ask friends for extra lives. You can login using your fb account to get daily prizes and much more. Try sending those requests to people who already play Candy Crush otherwise you might annoy your friends. There are currently more than 140 soda-themed levels in the vote. In our soda mode we need to change the sugar and bottles to release the purple soda. By downloading the game with the mega mode airplane you will also find a cheat that you can use in abundance. Complete candy crush soda experience is here though!

Features:

Tasty ways to play Target Score, Timed Levels, Drop Down Mode and Order Mode .

Collect sugar drops to progress along the Sugar Track for super sweet surprises.

Pass level 50 to unlock Dream world and escape reality with Odus the Owl.

Unwrap delicious environments and meet the sweetest characters.