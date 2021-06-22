Candy Crush Soda Saga 1.196.2 APK for Android – Download

Candy Crush Saga comes Candy Crush Soda Saga! Unique candies, more divine matching combinations and challenging game modes brimming with purple soda and fun. Switch and match candies to create 3 in a row, or match 4 (or more) to make delicious special candies. Complete the goals before you run out of moves to progress through deliciously fun levels.

Switch and match scrumptious candies to make mouth-watering combinations and play challenging game with purple soda and Candy Bears. Take on this Sodalicious Saga alone or play with friends to see who can get the highest score.

The first version of Candy Crush Soda Saga has 75 different levels where you have to match candies, gummies, and other sweets in order to make them disappear from the board. The goal, as always, is to get three stars on each level, which will allow you to get all kinds of gifts.

Candy Crush Soda Saga Features:

Over 3000 match 3 Sodalicious levels.

All new games mode bubbling with fun and unique candy.

Soda – switch bottles and candies to release purple soda and save the Candy Bears.

Green Soda – switch and match candies in green soda to turn them into Swedish Fish.

Frosting – match candies to smash the ice and set the Candy Bears free.

Honey – match candies next to the honey to release the trapped Candy Bears.

All new candies and scrumptious new matching combinations.

Match 4 candies in a square to make a Swedish Fish.

Match 7 candies to create the remarkable Coloring Candy.

Explore juicy new worlds and levels with even more characters.

Social Bingo.

Mouth-watering new graphics, Candy Crush looks even tastier.

Episode Race.

Easy and fun to play,.

For players that Facebook Connect, there are leader boards for you and your friends to compare your Sodalicious scores.

Easily sync the game between mobile and tablet devices and unlock the full game features when connected to the internet.