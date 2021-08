Cannes Film Festival 2021 Julia Dukranu Titan: Cannes Film Festival 2021: Julia Dukranu’s ‘Titan’ wins Best Picture award – Julia Dukranu Film Titan wins Palm D or Award at Cannes Film Festival 2021

French film director Julia Ducornau has been honored with the Palm d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for her film “Titan”, making her the first female director to win the award in 28 years. The awards were chosen by a jury headed by Spike Lee.

The awards were presented at the closing ceremony of the 74th Cannes Film Festival at the Grand Theater Lumire on Saturday. For the first time in the history of the film festival, there were more women than men in the main international competition jury. Ducornu is the second female director to win a Palme d’Or award. Earlier, New Zealand’s Jane Kempion was honored with the Palm d’Or award in 1993 for “The Piano”.



At the same time, two films were selected for the Grand Prix, which was considered the second prize at the festival. It went to “A Hero” by Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi and “Compartment No. 6” by Juho Kuosamen of Finland.

Lios Carcass won the Best Director award for ‘Annette’. The Best Actor award went to Caleb Landry for “Nitrum”, while the Best Actress award went to Renette Rainesway.