Cannes film festival these indian actresses aced red carpet

New Delhi. The Cannes Film Festival to be held in 2021 has started from 6 July. And this festival will end by July 17. Like always, this time too the red carpet will be buzzing with the beauty and new fashion of Bollywood actresses. Actresses from all over the world participate in this festival, but most of the eyes of the people remain on Indian actresses. From Aishwarya Rai to Sonam Kapoor, the pictures that stunned everyone by participating in the Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika Padukone –

Deepika Padukone’s stylish look has also shown her beauty on the red carpet of Cannes. Well, Deepika appeared many times at the Cannes festival, but this look was well-liked by the people. Deepika was wreaking havoc in a black and white outfit.

Priyanka Chopra –

Priyanka Chopra of Cannes red carpet and Nick Jonas were last spotted together. So during that time, seeing this beautiful couple, the eyes of the people remained fixed. Both looked very beautiful in white outfits.

Aishwarya Rai –

Former world beauty Aishwarya Rai has participated many times on the red carpet of Cannes Festival in which she looked like an angel once she arrived in a butterfly outfit. Last time she was seen with the blue main shade.

Kangana Ranaut –

The beauty queens of Bollywood are always in the news due to their outspoken statements. But she has made a lot of headlines by participating on the red carpet of Cannes Festival. Kangana wore an off-shoulder gown last time, which people liked a lot.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who came from the small screen to the big screen, won a lot of accolades by participating in the Cannes festival. Especially his outfit was liked by the people. Hina Khan looked very beautiful during this.