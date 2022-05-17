cannes rewind deepika padukone and her cannes film festival journey | Watch Deepika Padukone’s journey at Cannes Film Festival
Debut at Cannes
Deepika Padukone debuted at the Cannes Film Festival within the 12 months 2010. Though this debut didn’t occur for any of his movies. This 12 months Deepika made her purple carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival because the model ambassador of Shivas Regal.
left cannes for film
After this, Deepika Padukone was so busy with her movies for a few years that she couldn’t be part of Cannes. Deepika was about to be part of Cannes in 2016 however at that point work on her bold film Padmavat was occurring.
return after seven years
Deepika Padukone returns to Cannes Film Festival after seven years. Within the 12 months 2017, Deepika Padukone attended the Cannes Film Festival because the model ambassador of L’Oreal. Throughout this, she turned part of many occasions and in each occasion her look blew the senses of the followers.
confirmed the flame
In 2017, Deepika Padukone shocked on the purple carpet with this sheer robe. Her look was extremely praised in all places. Each followers and style critics appreciated this look of Deepika.
bought rejected instantly
On the similar time, this 12 months, Deepika’s re-evaluation couldn’t be understood by the followers. She opted for a darkish inexperienced outfit however each followers and critics rejected Deepika’s look.
discovered from errors
In 2019, Deepika Padukone discovered from her errors and entered the purple carpet in a really daring avatar. On this pink robe, Deepika Padukone appeared straight out of a Disney film.
gained coronary heart
That is probably the most liked look of Deepika Padukone on her Cannes journey until date. Deepika got here solely to shock the followers at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
no repeated errors
Yearly Deepika Padukone discovered one thing from her errors. Her inexperienced robe had turn out to be a sufferer of criticism. However Deepika discovered from the failings of her look and appeared in a greater avatar.
seen in monochrome
Deepika Padukone was seen on this monochrome avatar on the purple carpet in 2019. Nevertheless, this look of his was additionally not effectively appreciated.
gained hearts in occasions
Deepika Padukone gained everybody’s coronary heart at L’Oreal occasions. Overseas media additionally appeared to cowl and print tales of her magnificence.
Secrets and techniques Regardless of Criticisms
Considerably, Deepika Padukone has confronted a lot of the criticism for her outfits at the Cannes Film Festival. However nonetheless, Deepika Padukone appeared to rule with each look.
What is going to you present this 12 months?
Now it stays to be seen what Deepika Padukone brings to the Cannes Film Festival this 12 months. Simply ready for the photographs.
