cannes rewind deepika padukone and her cannes film festival journey | Watch Deepika Padukone’s journey at Cannes Film Festival

Debut at Cannes

Deepika Padukone debuted at the Cannes Film Festival within the 12 months 2010. Though this debut didn’t occur for any of his movies. This 12 months Deepika made her purple carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival because the model ambassador of Shivas Regal.

left cannes for film

After this, Deepika Padukone was so busy with her movies for a few years that she couldn’t be part of Cannes. Deepika was about to be part of Cannes in 2016 however at that point work on her bold film Padmavat was occurring.

return after seven years

Deepika Padukone returns to Cannes Film Festival after seven years. Within the 12 months 2017, Deepika Padukone attended the Cannes Film Festival because the model ambassador of L’Oreal. Throughout this, she turned part of many occasions and in each occasion her look blew the senses of the followers.

confirmed the flame

In 2017, Deepika Padukone shocked on the purple carpet with this sheer robe. Her look was extremely praised in all places. Each followers and style critics appreciated this look of Deepika.

bought rejected instantly

On the similar time, this 12 months, Deepika’s re-evaluation couldn’t be understood by the followers. She opted for a darkish inexperienced outfit however each followers and critics rejected Deepika’s look.

discovered from errors

In 2019, Deepika Padukone discovered from her errors and entered the purple carpet in a really daring avatar. On this pink robe, Deepika Padukone appeared straight out of a Disney film.

READ Also Some of the best films came on the OTT platform

-->