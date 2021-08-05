Canoe Sprint Results: Nevin Harrison Wins Gold for the U.S.

“I was shaking a bit at first,” Harrison said after his win. “It was scary, to say the least.”

The 200 meters, almost a dead sprint from start to finish, is the shortest race on the Olympic program. Although Harrison says she is resting a bit in the second 50.

“It’s such a crazy big dream,” she said of the gold medal, “that it doesn’t even seem achievable.”

The canoe / kayak sprint is also referred to as flat water to distinguish it from the whitewater canoe slalom events held earlier during the Games. Flatwater canoeing for women debuts at the Tokyo Olympics; before these Games, women had only competed in kayaks.

“It was a tough trip because I didn’t have anyone to follow,” Harrison said. “I hope to be that person for the next generation.” She has promised to return for the Paris Games in 2024.