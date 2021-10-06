Canon’s new dual-fisheye EOS R lens is for creating 3D VR content

Canon has announced what’s the strangest glass ever for its EOS R mirrorless camera system: a dual 5.2mm f/2.8 fisheye. The fisheye lenses are 60mm apart and designed for creating 3D VR images and video content; Canon touts the Oculus Quest 2 as a potential hardware destination and states that it is “the world’s first digital interchangeable lens that can capture stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery in a single image sensor.”

The lens can be used to shoot up to 8K footage on the EOS R5, which appears to be the only camera it will work with. Canon is releasing a 1.5.0 firmware update for the R5, along with a Premiere Pro plug-in and a standalone file conversion app called EOS VR Utility. Canon calls this combination the EOS VR system and will provide the software on a subscription basis.

The lens will cost $1,999, while the EOS R5 retails for $3,899. It’s an expensive combination, but not much more than some dedicated VR cameras like the Insta360 Pro 2, and Canon’s solution should be a lot more versatile. Both the lens and software will be released in December.