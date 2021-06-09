Can’t get enough of The Family Man? Watch THESE 5 titles by creators Raj & DK on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more





The Family Man 2 is such a chat of the city lately. The Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer net collection has been getting a thunderous response from the plenty. The Family Man is created by Raj and DK aka Raj Nidimouru and Krishna DK who've been working within the trade for a very long time. Since y'all liked The Family Man 2, we thought of sharing some more content material that this jodi created for the Indian plenty. So, let's have a dekko:

Go Goa Gone – Amazon Prime Movies

Go Goa Gone is the primary Zombie-comedy movie of India and therefore it has to take the primary spot on the record. The film is out and out laughter riot starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Aanand Tiwari to call a number of. Go Goa Gone follows the story of these 4 social gathering lovers who go on a rave social gathering one night time and get up to seek out everybody has changed into a Zombie. Sounds humorous on the go itself. You may binge-watch Go Goa Gone on Amazon Prime Movies.

A Gentleman – Disney Plus Hotstar

A Gentleman: Sundar Sushil, Dangerous stars Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Darshan Kumaar, Hussain Dalal amongst others. It follows the story of Gaurav, a contented go fortunate man whose life takes a drastic flip when he comes throughout his lookalike. Whereas the motion is a dud, there are some participating moments within the movie. Sidharth and Jacqueline have an incredible chemistry. You may watch A Gents on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Glitch (Unpaused) – Amazon Prime Movies

Glitch is a narrative created by Raj and DK which tells the story of Gulshan Devaiah who’s a hypochondriac and meets a speech impaired well being care employee on a blind date. It’s set within the COVID-19 period and sees the protagonists following the social distancing norms. There’s delicate quantity of humour as nicely.

Shor Within the Metropolis tells the story of three individuals-an NRI businessman, a minor legal and an aspiring cricketer. Their lives take a drastic flip as they grapple with life-changing decisions through the chaotic interval of the competition of Ganesh Chaturthi. Starring Sendhil Ramamurthy, Tusshar Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Nikhil Dwivedi, Preeti Desai amongst others might be watched on MX Participant.

99 – Amazon Prime Movies

Set in 1999, 99 follows the story of lowly thieves Sachin (Kunal Khemu) and Zaramud (Cyrus Broacha) who’re caught up in a high-speed chase that wrecks their stolen automotive, which sadly belongs to high-ranking gangster AGM (Mahesh Manjrekar) who affords Sachin and Zaramud the prospect to work off their debt. However quickly they discover themselves travelling the nation gathering AGM’s excellent playing money owed. As a cricket scandal engulfs India, the pair discover themselves in more and more harmful conditions.

